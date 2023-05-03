travis watson.jpg

Travis Watson

 Special Photo: APD

ALBANY -- Albany Police Department officers responding to reports of armed robberies at the Papa John's restaurant and the Homerun Foods convenience store on East Oglethorpe Boulevard over the weekend, police spotted a suspect fleeing the scene of the crimes.

Officers apprehended and arrested Travis Watson, 34, after a short foot chase. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

