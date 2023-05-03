...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
ALBANY -- Albany Police Department officers responding to reports of armed robberies at the Papa John's restaurant and the Homerun Foods convenience store on East Oglethorpe Boulevard over the weekend, police spotted a suspect fleeing the scene of the crimes.
Officers apprehended and arrested Travis Watson, 34, after a short foot chase. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with additional information on this or any other active case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.