drug arrest.jpg

Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check.

 Special Photo: ADDU

ALBANY -- Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check.

ADDU officers arrested Corena Austin, 26, at the 509 North Westover Road Apartments after discovering drugs, guns, a money counter and a digital scale in her apartment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.