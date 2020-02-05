ALBANY -- Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, who was chosen recently as a member of the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council by the state’s Board of Public Safety, was sworn in to that position by Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol.
