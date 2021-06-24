SYLVESTER – Southwell Medical Sylvester Primary Care will mark its 20th anniversary serving patients in and around Worth County this July.
Since July of 2001, Sylvester Primary Care has offered full-time primary care and provided a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care for family members of all ages. Dr. Louise Wilder, who is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and Todd McDonald, a Worth County native who has worked at Sylvester Primary Care since the beginning, are the two health care providers at Sylvester Primary Care.
Along with diagnosing and treating illness, Wilder and McDonald can provide routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They are also available to manage chronic illness, often coordinating care provided by specialists, and they provide DOT, sports, and pre-employment physicals.
“We are honored to have been able to serve this community for the past 20 years,” Michelle Sturgess, the practice manager at Sylvester Primary Care, said. “We have loved working with this community, and we hope to continue serving our patients for the next 20 years or more.”
To make an appointment at Sylvester Primary Care, call (229) 776-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.