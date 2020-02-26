Today I pause a moment to at least recognize the tragic loss of Mad Mike Hughes in a rocket crash last week. Hughes was known as “Rocket Man,” so I guess it was fitting he died in a rocket crash. He was a semi-famous daredevil who had done all kinds of things like holding the Guinness world record for the longest limousine ramp jump.
I’m not sure he had a whole lot of competition for jumping limousines, but then again what do I know? There may have been 82 folks lined up to jump limousines and he jumped the farthest. All I do know is that he held at least one world record, which is one more world record than I’ve ever held.
He was 64 years old and, as of late, got into self-made rocket launching. I make it a habit to avoid any activity that involves “rockets” and “self-made” in the same sentence. He successfully launched a rocket 1,900 feet into the air in 2018. Oh, and did I add, he was in the rocket when he launched it? He was roughed up a bit after that one, but then came back to try and go about a mile high. Things did not work out, and like many daredevils before him, the end came quickly.
I think a Congressional investigation needs to begin immediately. You see, Mad Mike was also a believer in the Flat Earth Society and said, “I think the Earth is Frisbee shaped.” He planned eventually to shoot a manned rocket 62 miles high, which would have reached the Karman line. The Karman line, for those less informed than I, marks the border between Earth’s atmosphere and space. It is also where you can look down and see Earth clearly.
Mad Mike planned to photograph the Frisbee shape of the Earth and prove it is virtually flat. Therein lies the problem. He was clearly intentionally shot down to avoid the ruse that science has been playing upon us for at least the last 500 years. The higher powers that control our world could not let it be revealed that the world is actually shaped like a Frisbee.
Think about this: If we are indeed shaped like a Frisbee, Earth is in constant danger of a strong outside wind force setting us sailing hundreds of miles off course. Maybe that’s what is really causing climate change. Maybe God is a poor Frisbee thrower, and when God decided to start the Earth spinning, Earth tilted like a sideways Frisbee toss, spilling all the dinosaurs all over the place and wiping them out. So much for the meteor theory. No self-respecting scientist could let this information out to the public.
Of course, it could have been globe producers. They make a lot of money selling globes to young parents for their young children, so the kids can learn about geography and later declare Mexico is next to Pakistan while the globe sits in the attic with the other globe that the young parents’ parents bought them when they were young. They probably do not have molds ready to make Frisbee shaped models of the Earth.
Whatever really happened, my heart goes out to Mike. He had no close relatives, as I suppose is fitting for a daredevil. I guess when you have nothing to lose, you do things like build a rocket and try to fly a mile high. Well, fly on, Rocket Man, fly on, brother.
