It appears Americans cannot agree on anything these days. One thing we can all agree upon, however, is that 2020 has been a very strange year.
For most of the year, my top priority was wishing COVID-19 would end, but lately that has been replaced by wishing the election season was over. We now have a runoff for both Senate seats in Georgia, in case you haven’t heard. Which would mean you do not own a phone or a TV. Children are starving in Africa, but we will spend over a billion dollars on this runoff, most of it coming from states other than Georgia. My mailbox is full of flyers, my phone is overloaded with get out the vote, my TV has an ad every 32 seconds, and I fully expect to have an in-person commercial come to my house anytime now, wearing a regulation COVID-19 mask and staying 6 feet away, of course.
But as strange as 2020 has been, it is getting stranger. Two weeks ago, federal park officials discovered a monolith in the red clay desert of Utah. They were flying in a helicopter, counting big horn sheep, which helps explain to a great degree why we have a federal deficit, when they noticed a 12-foot-high dimly reflective rectangular-shaped metal object. There is no word yet on how many sheep they counted, but they did land and look at the monolith. Why they say it is a monolith, I’m not sure, but then again I’m not real sure what a monolith is. The dictionary says it is “an obelisk, column, large statue, of a singular stone of considerable size.” I guess large metal object can qualify as well.
The park rangers did not do anything with the object except take a few pictures and comment that the area looked undisturbed except for the monolith. Of course, they were in a hurry to count more sheep and off they went. Ten days later, on a Friday night, the object was removed in the dead of night. No one knows who moved it, who put it there or why.
Then, a few days ago, another monolith, very similar in shape, size and composition, popped up in Piatra, Romania, in a secluded desertlike area. I’m not sure who discovered it, but the rangers could have been counting sheep in Romania, too. The mayor of Piatra says it may be aliens or it could be Joe Biden, lost while taking his dog for a walk.
I’m not real clear on what to make of it all. I reread Revelation but can find no mention of monoliths as an end-of-time symbol. It does mention sheep a few times, but not once does it talk about park rangers.
Still, all in all, something big is up with these monoliths. I bet one will turn up replacing a Confederate monument before long. I hope they put one in Dawson; we need a tourist attraction. If they put it by a swamp, we can claim Bigfoot put it up and I might get on TV. I’m baffled at the moment, but do keep your eyes open. Coming to an area near you soon: a monolith, or at least an obelisk, whatever that is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.