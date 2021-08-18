School has once again just begun, and I find myself with a former Princess Girl, now a Senior, and a now Junior former Hurricane boy. In some ways, time has crawled from the day they were first born, and in other ways it has flown by like a roller coaster ride.
Someone much wiser than me, which comprises pretty much the entire human population and 50 percent of the great apes, said time moves faster and faster as we age each additional year. I don’t know why that is so, but I can vouch that it is true. By the time I reach 80, I guess a year will last about 2 months in 20-year-old time.
It is sort of like the reverse of dog years. A dog lives only 10-15 years, but each year, to him, is like 7 or so to us. That’s why when you leave for three days a dog acts like you’ve been gone a month, because to him you have been. As a child, it took forever for the next Christmas to arrive. I mean it seemed like maybe 10 years in between. Now, Christmas comes every six weeks or so it seems.
But I remember when the little girl was but a Princess, maybe 3 or 4, and each day wherever we would go I’d say, “Prettiest girl in all the world, are you ready to go?” And, off we’d go to school, or a birthday party, or just to town. I didn’t think much about what I was saying. It was just a way to start a conversation and get her going.
This went on for a year or two, and then one day I said, “Prettiest girl in all the world, are you ready to go?” as I took her hand in my hand and headed down the front porch. She stopped, looked up, and said, “I like it when you say that to me, Daddy” and I realized it meant more than just a way to start things off because little girls like to know they are pretty and they like to know daddies think they are pretty. I guess I no longer say all that, but I still think she is the prettiest girl in all the world.
The little Hurricane boy was different, of course. He went all over the world, like someone had an hour glass timing how much more time he had to rampage, wherever he was at. I took them both to school every day without fail. Each day the boy got out of my truck, but then leaned in and gave me a big hug. Every day, no exception. He did it in first grade, and second grade, and finally he got into about the sixth grade, but he still hugged me each time before he left the vehicle.
Then one day, he got out in a hurry, threw his backpack over his shoulder and bolted toward the school. But he abruptly stopped, turned around and said, “I forgot to hug you, Dad,” and he hugged me. But, I knew the end was near, and as it should be.
Not long thereafter, again in a hurry, he got out, threw on his backpack and bolted toward the school. He went a few steps, hesitated for a brief moment while looking back, and then went on down the long walkway toward the school rooms. That day the hugs, and the little boy, went down that long school walkway and I already knew neither one would ever return, again as it should be.
So now they are doing great and near the end of that first phase of life called high school. Yet I can’t help but think what a disaster it is for those kids in Afghanistan who have now been totally betrayed by our current government, and it makes me sick. The little girls can forget being pretty. Slavery awaits them, and school is now a distant dream and banned for them. The boys will hug no one, and most will die, but those that live will become something I want nothing to do with. I know it is way over there. I know it’s their problem, not ours. I know we can’t fix all the world’s problems and certainly not all the problems in that God forsaken land, but by God we are Americans and we can do better than this.
So tonight I’ll thank God for the two I have and pray hard for the thousands over there who now have nobody.
