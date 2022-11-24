Lately it seems I’ve been to a bunch of weddings and a bunch of funerals. Sometimes they sort of seem the same. I guess you reach a certain age when both begin to occur with more frequency.
As for me, I don’t intend on being in either one, although I kinda figure eventually I’m going to end up on the funeral side.
What I have noticed is that both have really changed over the years. When I was young, funerals were always conducted by the preacher of the church that the dearly departed attended. There were no other speakers, period. If the person did not attend church, which was fairly rare in those days, then the preacher of a close family member gave the sermon based upon whatever somebody told him about the dearly departed.
Then, as if by magic, people started having two people speak at each funeral. Now, this new trend was a very dangerous addition. Folks have a habit of talking too long at a funeral as it is. Add two speakers, and it is as if they are in a competition. Now we often add just friends and relatives who also speak up about the deceased.
Regardless of who does the speaking, one thing is for sure: At least for a day, everybody goes to heaven and loved their family. I’m sure somebody will say that about me at my funeral. It is just a shame that they only say it about you after you’ve already, like Elvis, left the building. I’m thinking maybe people should have funerals before they die so they can hear the kind words and fond stories of what an inspiration they are to the world and family. But I’m afraid if I talked my family into that, they might just rush into the next stage and bury me right then and there, so I guess I’ll wait.
Weddings have changed, too. Now there are lots of mixed family weddings, and we prefer to have our own kids be in the wedding. When I was young, you might have a nephew or niece in the wedding, but your kids better be coming after the wedding, not before. Weddings were always done in a church, but now we have special places for fancy weddings and even destination weddings.
They often play rock and roll music now as the couple leaves the wedding. I always thought they should play “It’s Too Late to Turn Back Now,” but so far I’ve not heard anybody do that.
One improvement for weddings is the reception. Growing up, receptions were usually in the church reception hall. I have died a thousand deaths at such events. Cake and punch and somebody telling me how they can’t believe how much I’ve grown. I always wanted to say, “You saw me when I was 8 and I am now 12. Exactly what did you think was going to happen?”
But, they looked at me as if I was the eighth wonder of the world — “ I just can’t believe how much you’ve grown. Somebody must have put fertilizer in your shoes.” I prayed the god of bad jokes would come down and strike them dead before they continued, but invariably soon would follow, “Somebody is going to have a put a brick on your head before too long.” If I’d had a brick, I might now be serving 25 to life.
Now most receptions are at swanky after venues where good times are flowing. I’m all for that. The bride and groom usually are long gone by the time Uncle Fred faceplants in the gazebo. Everybody gets a koozy with the wedding date on it to remember the occasion. I think each couple should be required to send another koozy to each person who attends the wedding if they end up divorced. You know: Sherry and Phil, May 1, 2019-April 6, 2021. Maybe have another reception for the new single parties, but that’s just me.
I guess I’ll keep going to funerals and weddings no matter how they change. If I don’t go to folks’ funerals, they won’t come to mine, although I’m still planning on living forever. So far so good.
