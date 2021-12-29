Now that Christmas is over, my family can continue forward with its annual holiday traditions leading to the New Year. I’m sure most families have some sort of tradition they follow each Christmas season. Often multiple families follow the same tradition year after year. I’m proud to say my family is no different.
Our most treasured tradition is the “go through all the garbage looking for a gift receipt” tradition. This noble tradition has been steadfastly followed for at least 25 years, maybe longer. Like clockwork, the day after all gifts have been exchanged the anguished cry of “Has anyone seen the receipt from ...” It can be any of a number of stores, but it always involves a gift that was not the right size, or a duplicate gift that now needs to be returned.
For the 10th year in a row, it is discovered granddaddy does not wear a large but a medium. The box the shirt came in has been thrown away because, if we aren’t good at anything else, we can dad-gum sure pick up all the boxes, wrappings and paper and throw them in the trash within 5 minutes of cessation of gift openings. Sometimes we throw away lottery tickets and checks that were gifts, but such is the price that must be paid to rid the house of evil used wrapping paper. Fire departments come to our Christmas gatherings to learn how to swiftly enact maneuvers to move objects.
So here we are, upside down in the streetside garbage container, trying to find a receipt from Dillard’s. Or better yet, rummaging through the bag that has not yet made it to the garbage container that has all the leftover sweet potatoes and greens poured out on top. We could be on that TV show about the world’s dirtiest jobs. But I tell you, there is no greater thrill than finding a gravy-stained receipt that will allow a hassle-free exchange for a medium instead of a large shirt.
We also firmly believe that the house should be cleaned from head to toe within eight hours of the end of Christmas visits. Well, actually the rest of my family firmly believes that. I’m quite content to wallow in clutter and filth and watch a bad bowl game. Now why they feel that way, I am not exactly sure. Visits have ended that should indicate we can take a break for a few hours, but, oh no, you may have just received a new Mercedes, but you ain’t riding in it until a full cleansing has occurred. Next year, I may just buy everyone cleaning supplies and call it good.
Our final treasured tradition is the “where did I put the gift I hid earlier this year but now can’t find it?” tradition. Nothing says true love more than telling a beloved relative, “I got you a very nice gift this year. I bought it in October at a festival, but I can’t figure out where I hid it. Merry Christmas.” I am particularly fond of this tradition, having lost many a gift. It is sort of like having a yearlong Easter egg hunt. You never know when you might open a drawer or closet and find Uncle John’s Christmas gift from 2010, back when Uncle John was actually still alive.
Yes, traditions are great. Here’s hoping your traditions have been adhered to as faithfully as my family’s. To you and yours, happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.