Growing up in the South, I often received sage advice from my elders about life and how it should be approached. I got this advice, of course, from my parents, but also a whole host of relatives. You know, aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins, third cousins once removed, alcoholic uncles, thrice-divorced aunts. Basically, the whole gamut of human existence giving me advice on how it should be done, often after the advice giver had screwed it up themselves.
I’m not sure whether any of it was good advice or not, as I rarely followed anybody’s advice, which probably helps to explain how I ended up like I have. Yes, a cautionary tale to the young if there ever was one. But my main problem was the always conflicting absolute values that I was taught. These broached many subjects but none greater than religion. Now understand, I have a deep faith. But some of my advisor’s ... well, they talked a better game than they lived, let’s just say.
My favorite was this scenario. Grandma has died, and a year later little Susie is set to graduate with honors. Some relative would always say, “It is a shame that Grandma Bessie has passed, but I know she is looking down on you today full of pride.” Susie might even say in her graduation speech, “Grandma, I know you are with me today” and then look to the sky.
Well, that is fine and dandy, and may even be true, but then fast-forward six months later. Little Susie gets caught shoplifting and some relative will say, “My Lord, Susie. Good God almighty. I just thank the good Lord Grandma Bessie has already passed away before this happened because if she saw you charged with shoplifting, well she would just be mortified.”
So, which is it? Can she still look down on us and see what is happening or not? Does she only get to look at the good stuff? I mean, presumably she’s in heaven, because, well, all grandmothers go to heaven, don’t they? I guarantee Ma Barker’s kin folks thought she went to heaven. They probably said, “Johnny you better watch that bank robbing. You know Ma Barker is looking down from heaven right now at you.”
The only thing more certain to kinfolks than grandma going to heaven is that grandma was a virgin when she got married. I suspect there is a room full of dead grandmas somewhere that were neither virgins nor are they going to heaven. But if she is in heaven and heaven is a place of eternal bliss, Grandma would not be able to look down and see all the bad stuff or she would not remain blissful.
Of course, my view that the dead could not see the bad stuff made it easier to be, well, bad. I wasn’t worried about grandma seeing me be bad. But I still had to worry about Jesus, and that slowed me down some, because I know he can see everything. So as I do regularly, I apologize to Jesus for all I’ve put him through, but I’m pretty sure grandma didn’t see a thing.
