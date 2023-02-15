As last year rolled on by, I reflected on times past, especially Christmas. You know nothing is more magical than Christmas, especially if you have little ones. But I have to say the woman who invented Elf on a Shelf should at the very least be tarred and feathered. In fact, there may be a special place in hell for her.

Now please understand, I do not know Ms. Carol Aebersold. She invented Elf on a Shelf, and last I saw her company was worth almost $100 million. I’d rather she had made the money doing something more admirable like selling crack cocaine. You see she invented the Elf in 2005. My Princess daughter was 2 years old, and the Hurricane boy was just priming into action as a 1-year-old. So their whole life, Elf on a Shelf was part of the Christmas tradition, like stockings and a tree. But, you don’t have to move a tree or stocking every 24 hours.