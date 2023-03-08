I recently heard on the radio that a man in Europe got an electricity bill for a trillion dollars. He probably should have bought an energy-efficient refrigerator or these things tend to happen. I bet he did not get a Georgia Power good sense energy audit, has no insulation in his crawl space and leaves lights on in the house. So I have no sympathy for this destroyer of the free world. Fortunately, his energy company did recognize the mistake and said they would correct the error.
When I grew up, there were fewer things worse than leaving lights on in the house. Both of my grandfather’s let it be known you may as well be throwing money out the window as to leave the bathroom light on. My father agreed with this viewpoint and then ... I became my father.
My kids never saw a light they didn’t think was better left on than off. My son leaves for school and leaves his bedroom light on. He may have a future with Motel Six where they leave the light on for you; I’m not sure. My daughter leaves the kitchen light on and defends it by saying she cleaned the kitchen as if that somehow negates the need to turn off the light.
Porch lights, hall lights, attic lights (their favorite because it may be days before the left-on attic light is discovered), makes no difference. They leave them on. I finally took them both and made them go from one light switch to the next throughout the house. I made a big production of showing them how each switch works. “Now look, you hit the switch and magically light appears. Now the really amazing part: If you push it back down there is darkness again.”
I doubt it did much good, but I did threaten to make them go through a second seminar on light switch operations if things did not improve. As my son would say, “That’s 30 minutes of my life I will never get back.”
When I was only 8 or 9, no one had central air or heat, not my parents nor either of my grandparents. None had any air conditioning whatsoever. So in summer, we laid on top of the sheets, turned on a fan and sweated it out. Then one summer my father bought a brand new window unit. He put it in the den window. Now, we could watch “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke” in the cool roar of the Philco window unit. We watched T.V. under blankets. We could have just left our drinks out in the room without ice and they would be cold. It was heaven on Earth ... until it wasn’t.
And, it wasn’t once my father got the first electric bill after the addition of the window unit. Our electric bill quadrupled. I thought my father might spontaneously combust right there on the spot. According to him, bankruptcy was only minutes away. The marvelous, God-sent Philco unit, once so dearly, but shortly, loved, had now become an idol to monetary waste. One dare not turn on the unit unless the decorative candles in the den began to melt.
Turning off lights again reached high priority. We would have switched to kerosene lamps if we could have found enough kerosene to provide light. We were back in the Sahara Desert. Cold air would now be reserved for guests only. Central air and heat would be a few more years down the line. But our bill was not a trillion dollars. We still had food on the table and clothes on our backs — our sweaty backs — when we slept, but backs with clothes nonetheless.
