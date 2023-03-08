I recently heard on the radio that a man in Europe got an electricity bill for a trillion dollars. He probably should have bought an energy-efficient refrigerator or these things tend to happen. I bet he did not get a Georgia Power good sense energy audit, has no insulation in his crawl space and leaves lights on in the house. So I have no sympathy for this destroyer of the free world. Fortunately, his energy company did recognize the mistake and said they would correct the error.

When I grew up, there were fewer things worse than leaving lights on in the house. Both of my grandfather’s let it be known you may as well be throwing money out the window as to leave the bathroom light on. My father agreed with this viewpoint and then ... I became my father.

