As the world spins further and further out of control, I hear more and more conversations that maybe we are near the end times. The Bible says in the days leading up to the end, what once was right will be wrong and what was wrong will be right. It does not take much thought to find plenty of cases where this is true. And, if it is near the end, it means Jesus will be returning. But the question is, how will He make his return? In what form? Will it be a one-second grand appearance or a more subtle return that takes people a little while to realize what is happening?
Well, I don’t pretend to know when and how all that will happen, but a woman from Scotland claims she recently bought a potato and it had the image of the Christ the King upon it. Nikki Halkerston says she discovered the likeness of Christ after unloading her groceries. She said, “As soon as I put the packet on the kitchen top I saw it. ... It was quite obvious it was the face of Jesus. It was just looking at me.” She further explained she paid only $1.50 for the potato. How much the potato would cost without Jesus is hard to say, I guess.
I saw a picture of the potato, and it did have some semblance to Jesus. But it also sort of looked like Russell Crowe after he had not shaved for a week or two. Now I’m not one to complain too much about how Christ chooses to perform his official duties. And I do think He may be headed back pretty soon. But I did not envision him returning on a potato. I was hoping for arrival on a white horse, in the clouds, surrounded by a gold aura, with Gabriel beside him or something. Who knew He’d be “looking at me” on a potato. I certainly did not expect Him to cost only $1.50. I can’t vacuum my car at the pay vacuum for $1.50, but Jesus now shows up for $1.50, and after viewing Him you can make three helpings of fries? Maybe it’s like Mary on the donkey and represents the fact He is here for all. I just don’t know.
In Matthew, Jesus said He will come not to bring peace but a sword. I never read anything about a potato. But, that could be hidden in Revelation. I never could much understand what’s in that chapter anyway.
Halkerston said it was “obviously Him.” She probably has a better picture of Jesus available to her than I do. She called her husband into the kitchen and says her husband is usually skeptical but he agreed it looked like Jesus. I suspect her husband will agree to whatever Halkerson says just to get back away from her.
Now the mere fact she saw Jesus in the potato would not lead me to believe the world is near its end. However, when asked to let other people view the Jesus potato, she replied “I’ve eaten it now.” Yes, she flat out ate Jesus. I don’t know what to make of that. One, maybe she was really, really hungry. Two, maybe she is on a very tight budget and cannot afford to waste $1.50. Or three, she ate the potato she thought has the image of Christ “just looking at me” and if that doesn’t prove the world is coming to an end, I don’t know what will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.