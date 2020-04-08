Man, this social distancing, which I call forced solitary confinement, is starting to take a toll on the general population. I understand the purpose behind it and even see some encouraging numbers that it may be working. But by the time it does, we may all be unemployed and single. This dynamic, of all-single and all-unemployed, should make for an interesting brave new world.
The government is kind enough to tell us they will be sending us some of our own money to try and combat the adverse effects of no income for weeks and the fact most of America has been binge-watching “Tiger King” over and over. I have not watched “Tiger King,” but my wife has. I know somewhere in the story a wife is accused of feeding her husband to the Tigers. I’m not sure my wife should watch shows about husbands being fed to tigers during a pandemic when everyone is forced to live together for weeks on end. Fortunately, we do not have a tiger, but we do have a German Shepard, and were she to go without food for a day or two, I might begin to look tasty to her.
Yes, sociologists contend quarantines with immediate family, at times draw everyone closer. And at times, they lead to family members becoming Jeffrey Dahmer. Now add the fact government money may be on the way, and you have a recipe for disaster. Fox news reports a New Mexico man, Joe Macias, became enraged because he did not qualify for the coronavirus-related stimulus check so he tried to set his disabled wife on fire. It seems Joe came home with a four-pack of beer and then became enraged. Well, first of all, never plan on finishing a night off with a four-pack. A four-pack? Who drinks a four-pack? I’m not sure what his plan was, but I’m pretty sure a four-pack would not do the job.
Joe decided to blame his disabled wife for not qualifying for the check; why, I have no idea. Joe doesn’t appear to have too good of judgment; see, the aforementioned four-pack of beer. He poured gas all over his wife — and this will surprise you — in their mobile home. He tried to light a cigarette to then light her, but his lighter would not work because it was too wet from gasoline that got all over the lighter. Joe may be the first person ever to get a lighter so wet from gasoline that he could not light a cigarette.
Fortunately, police found his wife at a neighbor’s home, on the floor, soaked in gasoline, thankful that Joe never became an Eagle Scout and cannot light fires well. Joe has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, battery, and being too stupid to light a fire on someone soaked in gasoline. He is probably fortunate, as I suspect he would have gone up as well. I do not know the particulars of why he blamed his wife, but I bet this has been brewing for weeks since they became cooped up together. If they weren’t forced to stay at home, I bet Joe would have bought a six-pack and he would have still had two more beers to go. By the time he finished them, he would not have felt like torching his wife. Then again, Joe may just be mean as hell. I guess we will never know, so I’m blaming it on COVID-19.
