Growing up, my idols were mainly pro sports figures. I wanted to be Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron. I thought Tommy Nobis was the toughest guy that ever lived. Pete Maravich was my basketball superstar, followed by Dr. J. and George Gervin. But I was just a kid. As I grew up, I realized it is great to want to be like them as an athlete, but the rest of what they think, or do, really should not matter too much to me. Put it this way: I don’t ask my CPA for marriage counseling advise; I don’t ask my banker how to build a house, and I don’t ask any of them how I should feel about political issues.
But, like it or not, sports figures are role models to many. So I present to you today the athlete role model for the year 2020, which come to think of it, kinda fits this year. I present San Diego Clippers basketball guard Lou Williams. Lou, like all NBA players, has agreed to a “NBA Bubble” that restricts his outside activities while he participates in the shortened remainder of the NBA season. Players agree they won’t be going to bars and outside activities because they know they could then spread COVID-19 throughout the league, torpedoing the season.
Sadly, news reports indicate Lou attended the funeral of a mentor and violated the rule. Not by going to the funeral, but rather what he did afterwards. After going to the funeral, Lou went to an Atlanta strip club, Magic City, explaining first, “I was just following routine.” Well, I routinely try to walk two miles, and I guess Lou routinely gets two miles of lap dances. So much for role models. He further explained he often goes there when home. You know, sort of a home away from home type thing.
Maybe Lou should have quit with the explaining about then. But, oh no, he was only beginning to get heated up. Note to self: If you start doing too much ‘splaining, it gets harder to believe. Lou said, “I thought it was a responsible decision. After looking back on it, with everything going on in the world, the pandemic, maybe it was not the best quality decision.” This may represent the first time in my life I have heard anyone claim going to a strip club was a responsible decision, but I did not grow up in the Williams household either. And, yes, the pandemic might have added to the non-quality decision.
But, hey, I understand. Who doesn’t feel the need to blow off some pent-up anxiety after attending a funeral by going to the local strip club. I know in my family we try our best to schedule a funeral somewhere near a strip club, even if it means burying granddad 60 miles away. “Yes, it is a long haul to go to granddad’s gravesite, but we all get to go to The Platinum Club right after laying out the flowers, so it makes it all right.” I know some folks who have six or seven cousins buried beside the Gold Club in Atlanta, and the federal government went and closed the thing down. Nobody in the family has the nerve to file a petition to exhume the bodies and move them down the road close to another strip club.
Williams noted he was truly grieving and now feels thrown under the bus. “If I was at a steakhouse or Hooters or whatever, it would not be half the story, but all attention is on me because it was Magic City.” I believe I would claim I was just trying to resurrect my mentor at Magic City. Who knows what might happen there? And I agree, steakhouse or Magic City, what’s the difference? Some people eat fried chicken as a sign of their bereavement and other folks go to a strip club.
Williams finally offered this final keen insight to the whole ordeal: “I chalk it up as that, ‘take my L and keep moving.’” Well, I don’t know why Lou thinks it chalks up as an L. I can see it now. I go to Uncle Johns funeral and then go to the strip club until 3 a.m. “Honey, I’m sorry I’m home so late. You know that service for Uncle John just tore me up. When Bambi and Hot lips viewed the casket, I almost broke down. I had no choice but to go right to the strip club. Uncle John would have wanted it that way.” Wife’s reply, “ I understand honey. You don’t need to take an L. I’d suggest taking a D, and I don’t mean Dallas.”
Oh well, maybe Williams is onto something. Before long, we may see the Cohen and Sons Funeral Home and Bereavement Strip Club. I never would have believed it, but then again I never would have believed 2020 until now.
