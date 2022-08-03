I have wondered for some time how the world all of a sudden just got turned upside down. I anticipated life might change as the years went by, but nobody told me we would go from two genders to 67 and do it in only a few years. I guess I should have studied evolution a little closer.
But I now see there may be a reason why the world is crazy and why time seems to move along quicker than it used to.
According to TimeAndData.com, the Earth set a record for quickest time to complete a rotation on June 29, 2022. Now, I always thought it took 24 hours to do such a thing, and that was why we had 24-hour days. To be honest with you, I’m having a hard enough time trying to adjust to 67 genders without now trying to also except maybe a day is not 24 hours. Is nothing sacred?
Scientists say a solar day is indeed 24 hours, but a sidereal day is 23 hours, 56 minutes, and 4.091 seconds. A sidereal day is the time it takes the Earth to complete one full rotation. Got it? Well, neither do I, but that’s what they say. I don’t ever trust “they,” by the way.
It was actually believed that since 1973 the Earth was slowing down, based upon atomic clock readings, such that a “leap” second was occasionally added. The last such “leap” second was added on Dec. 31, 2016.
And I bet you did not even notice. But if you did not have an atomic clock, you have probably been late one second every day for the last six years.
Now scientists say we are entering a ”fast” Earth stage in which the Earth is rapidly accelerating. The year 2020 had the 28 shortest days since 1960. See, I knew something was up and somebody somewhere was stealing my days. Then on June 29, we recorded the shortest day ever by 1.4602 milliseconds, and that record was broken again on July 26.
Now rapid acceleration in Earth time is relative, but I can tell you a millisecond here and a millisecond there and before you know it the day will be over before it begins. I’m being cheated here. If the days are now shorter, I’m still working at least eight hours but I don’t have 16 left over anymore. I’m losing sleep, play time, and getting older quicker. Now couple this with the fact I may actually be a female and not know it ... well, it is somewhat overwhelming.
Scientists say this slow-down may be related to the melting of the glaciers; isn’t everything related to that these days? I gained five pounds, and I think it was caused by climate change. Other causes for the apparent change in time suggested were seismic activity, the Earth’s molten core moving and the Earth’s poles moving. GPS coordinates for satellites are now proving to be off just a fraction, which may not sound like much but makes them pretty useless.
There is now talk about having a “drop second,” where a second is taken off every few years. Oh brother, before long the federal government will decide we need to do something to stop the Earth from spinning too fast. They already think they can change the climate, why not the Earth’s rotation too and maybe throw in gravity for fun also? Maybe instead of decreasing world population to fight climate change and pollution, we will need to have more people to weigh the earth down and slow it down.
A wise man once said time waits for no man. OK, I accept that premise, but by God the Earth better stop stealing my time by whizzing by faster and faster. I’m already dizzy from trying to keep up as it is. Give me back my milliseconds, and I’ll go to the doctor next week to see if I’ve become one of the other 65 genders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.