Last week the weather forecast said the weekend days would top 100 degrees, and the heat index would be 114. I don’t know much about the heat index. It did not exist when I was growing up. I guess it came with global warming, but I’m not sure. If the forecasters can say the heat index is 110, that really sounds like we are about to roast, instead of a normal good old 98-degree August day.
Based on this prediction, I decided to play golf early in the morning to avoid the extreme heat. Once I completed the round, I came home around 2 p.m. and decided now would be a logical time to mow the grass. After all, the temperature only got to 97, not 100 as predicted, and we all know mowing grass isn’t really all that hot anyway.
I got on my zero-turn mower, and it would not start. It sounded like the kill switch was not allowing the motor to turn, but there was a slight possibility the battery was just dead. Given the fact I know nothing about fixing a kill switch, I decided to try charging the battery, which I am barely capable of doing, but I can do.
Now the mower was under the pool house shed, so I need to take the battery charger out there and charge the battery since I could not push the mower to the charger. Oh, how I long for the days of the Snapper mower that spit out grass in huge chunks to the side and if it broke down you could almost pick it up and carry it. There are wrecker services that cannot move zero-turn mowers, so I took the charger to it.
I plugged it into the pool house outlets, and they would not work. So I needed an extension cord, or 2, to plug in under the carport out to the shed. I don’t know who designs extension cords, but I am relatively certain they hate me. I needed a cord that would plug into a three-prong plug but mine had only two-prong ends. Now a two-prong will plug into a three-prong, but a three-prong will not plug into a two-prong. Whoever came up with this diabolical set-up should be pistol-whipped.
I had a whole batch of adapter plugs, but they were nowhere to be found. I had three-prong cords somewhere, but they disappeared, most likely wherever my other matching socks and TV remote are hiding. I searched the shed, the yard, the outside outlets, the attic, and by now I looked like I had been in a Turkish sauna in a James Bond movie and been locked inside for an hour. Finally, I found a ratty extension cord that would work and plugged it into the carport outlet so I could at last charge my battery, which probably did not need charging to begin with.
The carport outlet did not work either. I felt like I had crossed the desert to find an oasis only to arrive and discover it was dry. The heat index was 110, and my forehead reached 182. I began to throw things and cuss and generally act like I do when Auburn blows a 10 point lead in the last few minutes, which happens about as regularly as my mower breaking down. My 16-year-old son stuck his head out the door and asked, very unwisely I might add, “Are you OK, dad?”
“No, son, I am not OK,” I said. “I have a pretty nice house, and not one plug-in receptor in the whole place works. I own more extension cords than Ace Hardware but can’t find one that matches. My mower which worked fine yesterday will not start, and the extension cord I am now using looks like it may cause a three-alarm fire any minute. There is a 110-degrees heat index out here, and I would have a heat stroke and die if I weren’t so damn mad already.”
The rest was a stream of 62 perfectly placed cuss words strung together to actually make an intelligible sentence. I may enter the sentence in the Guinness book of World Records. My son ducked back inside but then quickly sprinted to the plug in under the carport and said, “Dad these plug-ins have a reset button and it is working fine now. You just had to push it.”
The charger then lit up. The mower cranked up. As for my tirade, as the old Saturday Night Live TV show used to say, “Never mind.”
