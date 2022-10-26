We are now in full-blown election mode as the national elections, and local ones, are all set to finally be over in a couple of weeks.

According to the commercials I’ve seen and the flyers I’ve received in the mail, America now allows only full-blown perverts and felons to run for office. I’ve seen where one candidate supposedly supports rapists. Another one kills babies and apparently enjoys it. One stole government money even though he makes way more money than the average Joe. Another one did not pay taxes while raising yours.

