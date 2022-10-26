We are now in full-blown election mode as the national elections, and local ones, are all set to finally be over in a couple of weeks.
According to the commercials I’ve seen and the flyers I’ve received in the mail, America now allows only full-blown perverts and felons to run for office. I’ve seen where one candidate supposedly supports rapists. Another one kills babies and apparently enjoys it. One stole government money even though he makes way more money than the average Joe. Another one did not pay taxes while raising yours.
On and on it goes. If an alien came down to America and watched the election cycle, seeing only the negative ads, he’d immediately flee back to wherever he came from.
But you know I don’t think these ads are really very effective. I have the guy I like and the one I don’t like. I don’t watch a commercial about my guy being a sex trafficker and say, “Well I’ll be damned, I had no idea. I think I’ll vote for the other guy.”
I suspect the same holds true for whomever is supporting the other guy that I don’t like. The problem is these ads try to paint the folks up so bad they are almost unbelievable. I think they should change strategy and run ads that hit a little closer to home. Ads like the following:
Ad starts with an ominous deep voiceover with, of course, the obligatory worse photo ever taken of the candidate that the ad is about to blast. “Jenny Sweeney wants to be Georgia’s next governor. She says she’s for all Georgians. Her record tells a different story. Jenny scheduled her daughter’s wedding on the same weekend as the Georgia/Florida football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Sweeney for Georgia? Sweeney is only about Sweeney.”
If I saw that ad, I wouldn’t vote for Sweeney if she promised to pay every Georgian $50,000. I’d know she is fundamentally flawed and to such an extent it cannot be redeemed.
Or how about this same type ad: “John Marcus wants to be your next United States Senator. He says he supports women’s rights and is even endorsed by Gloria Swanson and Jane Fonda. But John Marcus is no friend of women. He’s been married for over 28 years and has left the toilet seat up more than 1,200 times. 1,200 times! Marcus for women? Marcus degrades women, subjecting them to the humiliation of falling into the toilet at 2 a.m. while John Marcus soundly sleeps in his bed.”
What decent Southern woman could vote for such a pig after that ad?
How about: “Jimmy Weavil says he’s one of us. He says he shares Georgia values. But Jimmy Weavil drinks unsweet tea and does not like boiled peanuts. Can you believe that, he does not like boiled peanuts? You can’t trust a man that does not like boiled peanuts. Jimmy Weavil likes tofu and drives a Prius. He stops and asks for directions when lost and reads directions before putting together Christmas toys. He watches soccer and calls it football. You cannot trust Jimmy Weavil.”
I would absolutely never vote for Jimmy Weavil after seeing this ad. He shares none of my core values. These ads say all you need to know about the candidate.
Well, I guess I will keep getting attack ads until it is over. Maybe I’ll find out one of the candidates is in the Taliban and another is running a child molestation ring. I’ll just have to sort through it all until they start running ads that really matter. If any one of them needs campaign advice. just email me. You know where you can find me.
