I may be channeling my inner Andy Rooney today. You may recall he was the curmudgeon on “60 Minutes” who complained endlessly about everything but usually made pretty good sense. Well, he died, but probably did so while complaining.
I am amazed at what people feel they need to inform or warn me about. First and foremost, don’t send me anything telling me to watch out because snakes are crawling now, and warning either me, my pets, my wife, my kids, or Aunt Becky may be bitten. Don’t send me a picture of the snake dead in the road or crawling away with similar warnings. I live in Georgia. It is June. Snakes came out last year, and the year before, and I imagine they were coming out when James Oglethorpe founded Georgia. So quit trying to warn me snakes are coming out. I’d be more concerned if snakes were not coming out.
Next, quit sending me pictures of your speedometer showing the car’s outside temperature is 98 or whatever other hot degree it is. Once again, it is June. I live in Georgia. I’d be more surprised if you sent me a reading that said 45 degrees. Now that would be worth apprising me about. It was hot last June. I’m going out on a limb and taking a wild guess it will be hot next year. Why not just send me a notice that I am bald and I can go rush to the mirror, look and say, “Oh my God ... still?”
Don’t warn me there will be hurricanes this year coming up out of Florida. I’ve seen more hurricanes than I care to remember. Hurricane Camille hit Mississippi when I was a little kid. Every year since there were hurricanes and warnings of hurricanes. If you have the urge, tell somebody that lives down where all the hurricanes hit. Telling me isn’t going to do much. I didn’t leave when the hurricane hit Georgia in 2018, and I’m not likely to leave if another one comes this way.
Don’t run any more ads about feeding the starving kids in America. Have those folks looked at our kids lately? My God, when I was growing up, a 200-pound high school freshman was almost unheard of. Now I think somebody is running a contest to see who can weigh the most. There may be a need to do something, but feeding them more is not what I’m seeing. How about running an ad to get off your lazy you know what, get off the sofa, put up the videogame and actually exercise.
Don’t send me any Facebook posts where you are side-by-side with a picture of some movie star that some computer program matched you with saying you look like them or are like them. You ain’t. Whoever told you that you favored Angelina Jolie should be summarily executed by firing squad. You don’t look like her now. You did not look like her when you were 18, and you will not look like her if you lose 40 pounds and have as much plastic surgery as Nancy Pelosi.
Finally, do not send me a questionaire of 10 questions on history or literature or whatever that says bet you can’t get all 10 of these right. If you get all 10 right, you are a genius. Followed, of course, by you saying I got all 10 right. You are not a genius. Geniuses do not spend time answering 10-question tests designed to prove you are a genius that a third-grader could ace. Geniuses don’t spend time sending me anything. In fact, they don’t associate with me.
Now until next time, I feel better. Have a nice day.
