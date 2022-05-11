My daughter is about to graduate high school and head to college. Like most young folks, she is excited about the upcoming freedom and adventures that await her. She decided to go to Georgia from a host of options. I am flying my Auburn War Eagle flag at half-mast indefinitely. I suppose I can still learn to bark like a dog, and I think I’ve mastered the beer drinking, so there is that. Pay back can be brutal, and I went to Auburn much to the dismay of my father, so I guess it is a family tradition.
Her biggest excitement appears to be the idea of decorating her dorm room. She has been shopping and looking and planning for weeks. Everything needs to match perfectly. The wall hangings should be just right. Each item is carefully considered, weighed out and vetted. If only we would scope out our presidential candidates so closely.
Now in comparison, as a member of the dying-out males species (true males are nearly extinct having begun a sharp decline once manscaping and male pedicures began), when I went to college not so much thought went into the endeavor. I arrived at my dorm room with about a week’s worth of clothes and some of the necessary toiletry items like toothpaste and soap. I had not one item to hang on the wall except a nearly nude poster of Raquel Welch. I still consider that work of art to be one of the finest decorations to ever adorn any living space. If only I had the dog’s playing poker painting, I’m sure I could have won some type of Better Homes and Gardens award.
I went to K-Mart and bought a set of plastic dishes, which I kept well into my late-20s and would still be using them if I had my way about things. I couldn’t have cared less if my sheets were purple and my bedspread plaid. I did not look for any knick-knacks to make my room homey. I guess part of the reason was because my dorm room was similar to a prison cell except smaller and without prison comforts. I had a communal bathroom for the entire dorm, and the shower was at one end with about eight shower heads. People could just mosey in at any time and view the activity.
Now, 18 years old is not the time of ultimate confidence in one’s body, and it could be unnerving to shower with three or four more guys around 9 in the morning. Of course, there was always one bank-walker who sashshayed around like he was in a nudist colony. For the unlearned, a bank-walker is the guy when everyone goes skinnydipping at the creek that decides to walk around on the bank for a while. This walk about usually indicates pride of ownership. I hate bank-walkers.
My actual room had no air conditioning, no stove, no refrigerator, and no TV. I did have a roommate that I had never met who proved without a doubt that ABAC would accept anyone into their college at that time, so long as they had a pulse and a tuition check. An old lady, the dorm mother, lived at the end of the dorm hall. We called her “Ma” to her face and a lot of other things when she was not around. Past 9 p.m., a nuclear bomb could have hit the main campus and she would not have so much as rolled over in bed.
But, alas, time changes all things, and now I want to move into my daughter’s hoped-for dorm room. It has all the features a man could possibly ask for, including a private shower and bathroom. I’m sure she will have it looking like the cover of Vogue magazine. And I guess it will be red and black. I think I’m going to need medications as I feel a case of the vapors coming on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.