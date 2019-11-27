Like most living beings, I do not much care for the subject of death. The Bible says that for each it is appointed once to die. I wish this were at least negotiable. But as far as I can tell so far it is death 100, everybody else 0, excluding Jesus, of course, who had an unfair advantage of a father in higher places. Human beings fear death, and we will do anything to avoid discussing the subject. So much so that we will not even call death what it is ... death.
Nope, we say things like “John passed away last night.” That sounds better, I guess. I heard a radio report the other day of a criminal suspect who was shot by police and the report said the suspect “expired.” Well, now, my gallon of milk expired last week before I drank it all. My driver’s license expired before I renewed it one time. I had no idea I might be near expiration myself, but come to think of it, I guess we all have an expiration date. Thankfully, we just don’t know the date. Regardless, I would prefer the preacher not say I expired at my funeral. I wish to at least be above a gallon of milk when I kick the bucket.
Kick the bucket. Yep, there is another one. I have no idea why kicking the bucket means you bit the dust ... oops there I go again ... but it sounds a lot better than I died last night. I give the preacher permission to say I kicked the bucket at my funeral. It sounds like I was rolling pretty good when it happened, even if in reality I’m drooling on myself like an 8-month-old baby and wearing Depends.
On the other hand, I do not wish for the preacher to say I bit the dust. ”We are here today to celebrate the life of T Gamble. He bit the dust last night at 11 p.m.” If you call to offer condolences to the wife of the dearly departed and she says “Thank you, John bit the dust about 1:30 last night,” you can be sure she is already checking the life insurance policy and not too concerned about poor old John.
Now, many may wish for the sentimental favorite, “Last night Walter went to be with the Lord.” By my count, I have been to 282 funerals so far in my life, and 282 folks went to be with the Lord. Either I live in a very righteous place, or the Bible misprinted when it said the gateway to heaven is narrow and few will enter it. I will say this: Your funeral is your last big hurrah. If folks don’t say something nice about you then, well, let’s just say you better be buried in asbestos. I bet somebody at Ted Bundy’s funeral said he was a nice boy who loved his mama.
Of course, we also say, “We lost Mama last night.” I always have to bite my tongue from saying, “Well, where have you looked for her?” You might gather from that that I do not like this phrase. Lost ... that is not something I want to say about my departure, that I was lost. Maybe I was “laid to rest” would be better. I haven’t had any rest since my two kids were born, and I don’t see any on the horizon. He’s now “at peace” might be OK, too. The last time I had any peace, I was still wearing pajamas with feet in the legs.
Perhaps, the preacher will say I’m “with the angels” now. I’m afraid somebody in the audience might snicker too loud, as they know there ain’t no angel going to be seen with me when I “enter the Pearly Gates.” I guess I should be happy to “push up daisies.” Oh boy, enough with making it sound better. Dead is dead. Like the ole song just says, “Dead and gone, yeah dead and gone, T is now dead and gone.” But hopefully, the expiration date is 2065.