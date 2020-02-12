I recently read where some state or another has joined many other states in removing parallel parking from the driver’s license test. Quite a few states already don’t require proving one can parallel park, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Wyoming, Virginia and Tennessee. Notably missing from this list is Georgia.
I may run for governor of Georgia on the single platform of banning parallel parking from future license tests. If liberals succeed in reducing the voting age to 16, I might just have a chance. I’m willing to challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to a parallel parking contest right now. I’m willing to bet he cannot successfully pass. Now he must take it in a four-door Ford truck as we all know he favors trucks and guns. He cannot take it in a Kia Soul or a Mini Cooper. My daughter recently took the test, and I have no idea how she passed. I couldn’t nail the parallel parking if you let me take it on a motorcycle.
I also challenge the governor to spell parallel parking without looking it up, too. If it weren’t for spell-check, this article would not even be possible. Is it two l's or two r’s? Who in the world knows? Two l’s at the end and one in the middle or the other way around?
For the life of me, I don’t know why the state of Georgia thinks it matters whether or not I can parallel park. They don’t check to see if I can drive 65 while eating a Wendy’s hamburger on I-75. They don’t check to see if I can turn a corner with a rat terrier standing on my lap and left shoulder. Not once did they check to see how I drive with an iced-over windshield that only has one small hole in the center to peek through, and that’s if I slump down in my seat. These are real-world driving issues. I could go the rest of my life and not parallel park.
If they are going to insist you parallel park, they should do like NASCAR and give everyone a car of tomorrow to take the test in. You know a VW bug or Honda Civic. Some folks don’t have anything but a ‘74 Cadillac. You can’t parallel park a ’74 Cadillac in a Walmart Parking lot at 3 a.m. What if you drive a mini-van? Don’t you have enough self-esteem problems just from driving a mini-van without then failing the driving test because you could not parallel park it?
If there is only parallel parking available, I’ll just drive outside of town and get an Uber driver to bring me back into town. Of course, some of the new cars have self-parallel parking devices that may make the whole thing moot. As far as I’m concerned, if they have already figured out how to parallel park without a driver then I should be able to climb in the back seat and the car should be able to take me to Alaska.
If they really want a driver’s test, let them get the kids' cellphone numbers, text them while they are taking the test, make like it’s their girlfriend or boyfriend and see if they answer it while driving. Let them take the test in a ’70 Hemi ‘Cuda and see if they can resist burning the tires down. You know, again, real-world situations. ‘Cause I’m not worried about meeting a new kid driver on the road who can’t parallel park. I just want to make sure I don’t meet one that can’t drive.
