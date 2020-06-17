I am at wits end over the way things are now going in America. Radical changes are being thrown about like candy in a Christmas parade. Do away with the police. Get a guaranteed income whether you work or not.
But now I hear they are going to take away Elmer Fudd’s gun in all Bugs Bunny cartoons. Have they lost their ever-loving mind? Do they think you can chase a wascally wabbit with a signed proclamation ordering him to stop? Well, maybe, if they think going without police will work.
What next? Is Wile E. Coyote to do without Acme dynamite? What is wrong with these people? It’s OK to market “Fortnite” and all other kinds of videogames to 10-year-old boys that do nothing but kill, and yet Elmer Fudd must go defenseless? Then, to top it all off, Nickelodeon announced Spongebob Squarepants is gay.
Now I don’t know about the other 50 million kids who grew up when I did watching cartoons, but as for me, not once did I wonder, nor care, about the sexuality of a single cartoon character. Why in God’s name does he need to be anything at all? I did not worry about the sex life of Ricochet Rabbit, although if I thought about it I imagine he would have a pretty healthy one given he was a rabbit and everything. I never wondered about Batman or Superman or the Incredible Hulk. I was a kid. I was watching a cartoon. It was my last hoorah before I began to worry about things like sex and women and all the rest. Please let them enjoy a couple of years of their life before they do discover all this and then spend 20 years in therapy because Cindy rejected them or Sam ran off with the maid.
Now we have to foist sex on every 6-year-old in America and then wonder why they eat Tide pods when they get 14. Spongebob is a sponge, for crying out loud. I think sponges are asexual and even able to reproduce by themselves. His friend Patrick is a starfish. Do they really need to be labeled anything? In real life, I don’t know if a Sponge can even be gay. But who knows. There may be a sponge right now as I write this, on the bottom of the Atlantic ocean, that is struggling with whether he is a girl or a boy. Other sponges may be making fun of him, or her, or whatever it decides to be. But trust me on this one. I do not care. My kids watched cartoons for entertainment. Maybe my kids were geniuses, but by about age 4 they already knew Sponge Bob was not real and Elmer Fudd was not really going to kill the rabbit.
This may be a shocker, but not once did either ask me, “Dad do you think Spongebob is gay?” Not once did they worry whether or not Quickdraw McGraw got lucky the night before a confrontation with the bad guys. As the Eagles once said in a song, “Lighten up while you still can.” Gee whiz, folks, lighten up.
