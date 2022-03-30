As time goes on, I realize that although I am not yet ancient, I can tell ever so subtly that maybe, just maybe, my memory ain’t what it use to be. I don’t mean anything major unless you call not remembering why you came into a room major. Or if you consider going to the grocery store and not remembering the main item you were to get major. Or not remembering basically anybody’s name I’ve ever met major.
I can go to the grocery store and realize I do not know why I actually came to the store. I know I had one or two must-gets, but all I have in the cart is Blue Bell ice cream, a bag of potato chips, and some Krispy Kreme doughnuts. What’s a man to do?
So, I do what any God-fearing man would do. I decide to go up and down each aisle in hopes that I will see the item and it will ring a bell. Now this can be effective, but invariably I find myself behind some young girl shopping who immediately looks at me as if I am part of a sex trafficking cartel. I fear she will ask why I am following her, what exactly I am looking for, and I will have to answer I don’t have the foggiest idea but I know it is here somewhere.
I could, I guess, make a list before I come, but I’m a man and we don’t do things like that. Plus, I’d probably lose the list and instead find my auto parts list, which I do make, and come home with a quart of oil and some degreaser.
I have a theory as to why all of this happens. Your mind is really just a computer inside your skull. As we age, it begins to fill up with knowledge, a lot of it useless. Like a computer, if it reaches capacity it will begin to malfunction. For a computer, we just delete a lot of old files and it’s back up and going. Unfortunately, our brain does not have a targeted delete so it just randomly deletes whatever it feels like. Sometimes this deletion is your mother-in-law’s name. Other times it is to pick up the dry cleaning before you come home. So it really is not your fault. You just accumulated too much knowledge too quickly.
There are some advantages to this handicap. For one thing, I get to re-meet people. You know I may meet a father who also has a son playing football. I’ll see him on every football occasion. For months, I’ll see Joe and wave across the bleachers: “Hey, Joe, we’re going to get them tonight.” Fast-forward six months. I see Joe in the grocery store except now I cannot remember Joe’s name. I can now re-meet him.
But, not remembering Joe’s name does not mean I am senile or have dementia. But it does mean I need to squat behind the 2-liter Pepsi tower until Joe slides by. Then at 2 a.m., I can wake up and say, “Oh yeah, that was Joe from the football games.” Then when I see him in a few weeks, I can forget his name again and introduce myself as he replies, “But we met eight months ago and talked for 3 hours.”
All this is not my fault. My brain did not come with enough gigabytes. I can’t control the delete button. It is sort of like my spell check, which is another story for another day.
So, sorry if I don’t know who you are, or your name, or when I met you. I am waiting on an upgrade that I fear will not be forthcoming. So I will continue to tell my children stories, and instead of saying me and Sam went to the game, I will say, “I went to the game with that guy who used to work for P&G. You know with curly hair. Married to the dentist. Got arrested for gambling one time.” Pretty soon, my story is like a game of charades.
“You mean Johnny Brown?”
“No, the guy who always sings Elvis at Karaoke.”
“Fred?”
“No, the guy who ….” Finally, they guess the name and I forget the rest of the story. Life is great. Old what’s his name told me that a long time ago.
