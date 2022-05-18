I’m convinced the world is falling apart, and it may be too late to turn the thing around. We have nearly a world war in Ukraine, and the United States economy is near a free-fall collapse. Madonna still insists on getting naked at 60 years of age, and somehow Keith Richards is still alive and seemingly doing pretty well.
So much for all those warnings about taking care of yourself when you are young. To top it off Tom Cruise is making a second “Top Gun” movie. Maybe Madonna will be naked in that, too.
But with all that happening, none of that is why I think the end is near. Nope, social media has me believing we are all doomed. Since the advent of social media, the self- absorption rate of the average person has now increased 800 percent. I make this statement without any scientific data to back up the claim, much like why we are still being told to wear a mask to stop COVID.
I’m reminded of a statement I read several years ago which I did not create but I like: When I was in my 20s, I worried about what everybody thought about me. In my 30s, I quit caring about what everybody thought about me. In my 40s, I realized nobody was thinking about me to begin with.
People, quit planning every single move you make based upon what you think everybody else thinks about what you are doing. Don’t make some social media post about how you don’t care what folks think about you because you do what you want and don’t care. If so, why are you posting something to social media?
I grew up where your personal life was, well, your personal life. I might discuss things with a good buddy, but not the whole world. Now, likely he would then tell everybody, get the facts all wrong and create an unfounded rumor, but that is acceptable. Posting “I’m having trouble with bowel movements this morning” is not.
Every time you have an argument with your lover is not the time to reveal to the world what a sorry SOB they are. Next week, you will be at a baby shower with the same SOB as all your friends whisper, “Well, she said on Facebook he is a sorry SOB who can’t keep his pants on.”
Listen, your Mother may be a cold-hearted witch and your father a drunken fool. Let that remain in the family, where your relatives can whisper about all that next Thanksgiving as daddy is passed out in the chair and mama has cussed out everybody, including the FedEx man. Let grandma tell you how Uncle John stole his Aunt Martha’s estate and cousin Cindy is a kleptomaniac. That is why we have family.
Let’s face it. Most people really aren’t all that interesting. Oversharing life won’t make you more interesting. If the Most Interesting Man in the World began to share what he ate for dinner last night and the fact this morning he woke up with the gout, pretty soon I imagine he would not be so interesting anymore.
Pretend if you are a female that you are following the old advice about playing hard to get. People like a challenge. I don’t want to see a casual friend and already know what they ate for lunch yesterday, what medicine they take for constipation, and the name of all five animals in their house. If you are a man, women like the mysterious type. They don’t want to know you cried when Bambi’s mother died. They claim that makes you sensitive, but really they’d rather not know such things.
I know we all share something on social media and this can be a good thing. But wouldn’t we all be a bit better off if we didn’t know where our neighbor stood on every political issue? Or that he likes to wear a speedo to the children’s water park? Well, maybe we do need to know that information but you get the point.
I could go on and on, but I’ve got to post some graduation pictures of my daughter and a picture of a strange bug I saw on my porch.
