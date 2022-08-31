It is with great sadness, and heavy heart, that I report the untimely death of my beloved 2013 Dodge mini-van. This mini-van represented a significant milestone in my life when I completely and forever relinquished any and all claims to even a shred of coolness in my life. I bought the mini-van so that we could use it as a secondary vehicle to take the kids and friends to the beach, Disney World, and other exotic places, like the Little Grand Canyon. Yes, I know, I am a very impressive world traveler.

You cannot be cool in a mini-van. Brad Pitt could not get a date with a $25 hooker in a mini-van. James Dean would not be a movie icon if, in “Rebel Without a Cause,” he drove a mini-van. You cannot even get young valet parking garage attendants to park a mini-van for you. It is too stigmatizing for the teenage persona to overcome.

