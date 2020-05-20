Professional baseball. The one sport that does not bend to modern times. It still drags on for three hours. The coaches wear the same uniforms as the players, for crying out loud. They still use wooden bats. The same company has been making the baseballs for about a hundred years. The same songs are played before the games begin. And then that dad-gum COVID-19 comes along and messes up even baseball.
Yep, baseball announced they are drafting rules to start back up in the face of the virus. Out the window goes 150 years of tradition.
For starters, they are going to ban spitting by any player. Are they out of their everloving minds? You cannot play baseball without spitting. Go to any T-ball game in America, and there is a 5-year-old patting his bat on home plate and spitting on the ground over his left shoulder. You cannot hit a 99 mile an hour fastball without first spitting. If you are me, you cannot hit a 99 mile an hour fastball after spitting either. Actually, I could not spit if I were facing someone who throws 99 miles an hour, as my mouth would be too dry. But I do know you have to spit to have a chance.
They also plan to ban spitting into your hand. That is straight-out sacrilege right there. It’s like serving Pepsi at communion. Any player worth a sack of salt knows you have to spit into your hand to properly throw a baseball. I bet soldiers in World War II spit into their hands before tossing a grenade. Cornhole players spit in their hands. The shame of it all.
You are also banned from licking your fingers. I guess that means Kentucky Fried Chicken is pretty much off the clubhouse menu for a while. Plus, no touching your face. Man there are ballplayers who may go into a conniption fit over this, and we all know how bad conniption fits can be.
But, like a bad infomercial, that’s not all. Fielders are to stand several feet away from baserunners at all times. Lou Brock would steal 1,200 bases with that rule in effect. Harry Spilman Jr., a Dawson hero and former Major League ballplayer, finally stole his first base in the pros after about 10 years. They stopped the game and gave him the second base bag. He would have stolen 20 bases with that new rule in place.
The world has run off the tracks somewhere. Now, if a ball has been touched by multiple players, they will need a new one. How many is multiple? The ball will be touched by the catcher and pitcher each time it is pitched. Do they get a new one each time? Worse yet, they banned fist bumps, high fives and the macarena. Well, I don’t know about the macarena, but how can you hit a home run and not spend 25 minutes bumping, high-fiving and jiving? Adding the final insult, there will be no bat boys. Say what? I’m sure you noticed how often the bat boys come within 20 feet of anybody, like how about never. But we won’t have ‘em.
Just to make sure they put in enough foolish rules to make a buzzard throw up, they also forbid the players from showering in the locker room after the games. I’d say that should at least help the players meet the social distancing requirements and cut down on paternity suits by 75%. I’m not sure how washing one’s self actually increases the chances of spreading the virus, but this is the same sport that thought the designated hitter was a good idea. All I ever hear is wash your hands for 20 seconds, sing the birthday song twice before you rinse, but do not wash your body, I suppose.
Boy it should be an interesting ball season. I may just stay at home so I can spit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.