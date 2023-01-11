The old adage says there is no such thing as a free lunch. But I’m pretty sure nobody these days is paying attention to such an adage. Then again maybe nobody ever did.

When I was growing up on the farm, things were rapidly changing as I approached my teens. When I was about 12, we had only two-row equipment and it would fit in most places. In a few years, I was amazed as we moved to four-row planters and cultivators which doubled the amount of land one could work per hour. But it was a little more difficult to maneuver than two-row stuff. Soon we moved to six-row, and now I don’t know how many rows some things take up.

Tags