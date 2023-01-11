The old adage says there is no such thing as a free lunch. But I’m pretty sure nobody these days is paying attention to such an adage. Then again maybe nobody ever did.
When I was growing up on the farm, things were rapidly changing as I approached my teens. When I was about 12, we had only two-row equipment and it would fit in most places. In a few years, I was amazed as we moved to four-row planters and cultivators which doubled the amount of land one could work per hour. But it was a little more difficult to maneuver than two-row stuff. Soon we moved to six-row, and now I don’t know how many rows some things take up.
But back to the two-row times. During that time, we farmed a lot of “railroad cuts.” Railroad cuts included the land between the actual highway and the railroad tracks. Back then, the train ran from Albany to Columbus and probably even farther. These “cuts” were small fields, mostly rectangular in shape, much more long than wide; normally only about 12 to 20 rows wide.
The railroad did not charge rent to farm these areas because they were just glad someone was keeping them cleared out so they did not have to maintain mowing, etc. They were a colossal pain in the butt to farm as you moved from one small field to the next with crowded turning spaces, overgrown vegetation on each side, etc. They were tough to negotiate with two-row equipment, very hard with four-row and damned near impossible with six-row equipment.
I’d ask my father, “Why are we still farming these fields?” And he’d say, “Because they are free.” And they were free from rent, but I’d guess it took three times as long to plant one acre of railroad cut compared to regular fields once you counted all the moving from one small field to the next, fixing bent spray booms that got caught in the underbrush, and torn-up equipment in general. Time is everything when farming, and I don’t think these fields were really free. But we kept on farming them because, well you know, they were free.
Today, we have a lot of railroad cuts. College education is free in Georgia if you make good grades. Of course, it is free so long as folks are willing to buy lottery tickets on a bad bet to win money. Guess who pays the most toward this education? Well, the lowest 25% of income folks pay almost half the cost of the lottery program, but remember ... it is free.
The government will also practically give you money to go to college, guaranteeing a loan to even my dog Levi if he wants to go to college. Everybody now can get a loan that pays tuition, room, board, books and living expenses. And the government says they will most likely forgive the loan because, aw shucks, we were just kidding about it being a loan.
So what happens when you have all this free money going to everyone to go to college? Well, Economics 101 kicks in: supply and demand. There is now a huge demand for college as everybody signs up with free money. Guess what happens to tuition prices to attend college? It is now through the roof. What does the government say? We need to give more free money because folks can’t afford to pay for college tuition that we caused to go way up by giving away all this free money.
We’ve got free stimulus money, and my favorite earned income tax credits where you receive a refund from the government for taxes paid in during the year on taxes you never paid in to begin with. Yep, a refund on that which was never paid to begin with. Only the government can call it a refund with a straight face.
Free money is great except if it is given without producing anything, that old Economics 101 thing again. Increased money supply, (paying free money) without producing goods or services always drives up prices. Why? Supply and demand. You now have a lot more money around for the same amount of goods, so demand is up and prices are raised.
So, is the stimulus money free? Well, maybe to the guy who got it. Sort of like the lottery player; somebody else is paying for it by working folks paying higher prices for everything.
I guess we will keep farming the railroad cuts until we go broke, but we can’t stop now can we? After all, it’s free.
