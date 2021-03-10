I do not know how the country can possibly survive. We have now decided to ban Dr. Suess, of all things, because some of his characters offend somebody, somewhere. My God have you ever read a Dr. Suess book? They are full of ridiculous characters, many being caricatures of people, cultures or races. Have we lost all ability to reason?
By the time cancel culture gets through cancelling, there won’t be anything left to cancel. Good Lord, cancel culture would have stroked out when I was growing up. If you were too tall or too skinny, too fat or too pale, too much hair or not enough hair, you heard about it. Maybe it was insensitive, I really don’t know. But trust me, life is not about tiptoeing around afraid every five seconds some new clown will be offended by something somebody said, or wrote, or thought.
And forgive me for calling someone a clown; I’m sure I offended them and people who are actually clowns. Perhaps I will be banned from Facebook, but not Communist China, which keeps their page running day and night despite child labor, genocide and sweat shops.
I honestly think there is a factory somewhere where people sit up day and night trying to think of what next will offend them. In sixth grade, I was offended when my teacher wore a skirt too short as I crawled around on the ground noticing such a thing. I once had a neighbor in college who did not always shut her blinds 100 percent. You could see in that room of her house if you went in the back room of my house and stood on a coca cola crate. It offended me when I stood on that crate, I’ll tell you right now.
We especially like to get offended by finding out some person of notable status, like a politician, or company executive, or movie star, said or did something offensive when they were 15 or 16. Well, well, well. Quite frankly, I think if it is discovered you did not do something offensive during that age group that you should be taken out and shot before a firing squad. Have you ever listened to a group of 15-16-year-old boys talk? Everything they say is offensive. Girls are equally as bad. College-age semi-adults aren’t much better.
Listen folks, you can’t hold everybody in the past to the same standard as today. Sorry, what was the norm then may be offensive now. In 1910, not a single man on the planet believed a woman should be equal to a man or have the right to vote or to be a lawyer or a doctor. Should we erase every man from that time period? Every person from 1940 was highly critical of homosexuality. Should each be erased because that view once was the norm?
While cancel culture is busy cancelling Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson, they better be learning Chinese. Because when the Chinese get control over here, they aren’t going to care if your feelings get hurt. Salute the chairman or go to the gulag. I’ll be reading “Cat in the Hat,” and they can stick cancel culture where the sun don’t shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.