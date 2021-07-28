All my life I thought I had a pretty good grip on how the world works. But now, as I watch TV commercials, I realize I have been lost. I thought the way to a good night’s sleep was to go to bed at a reasonable hour, watch what I eat before sleep and cut off all the lights. I never realized the key is based solely upon your pillow. According to commercials, a bad pillow is worse than sleep apnea and a snoring spouse combined. I have always just taken whatever pillow is around, which I guess explains why I’m tired all of the time.
I also did not know bundling my insurance could bring forth extreme happiness and eternal bliss. But, by gosh, if you bundle your auto insurance with your homeowner's insurance, apparently you then marry a super model and drive a Ferrari. Who knew? I wasted most of my life by having everything insured with different companies.
But now, things have gone to the extreme. Depends underwear is running sexy underwear commercials. Now listen, I may be in a pair of depends any day now, and I don’t belittle anyone who may already be there. But has Depends lost their ever loving mind? I see one ad saying Depends is sent discreetly through the mail and another has a woman sashaying around like she is Brittney Spears. I’m no fashion expert, but I have my doubts that Depends will soon replace the thong as sexy undergarment wear.
And, you can always lose 50 pounds by eating whatever Marie Osmond is eating. She has lost 50 pounds, about 20 times, so I guess if you add it all up, she could be on "My 600 Pound Life." She is pushing 65, so before long she can join Joe Namath and warn me I’m about to miss my deadline for some type of Medicare supplement.
Oh well, I’m thankful for all the good, sound advice commercials give me. I’m going home to Flex-Seal my pool, use some Johnny Bench liniment so I won’t stink and get me a purple mattress in case my pillow doesn’t work out.
