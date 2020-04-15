These are trying times in which we now live. But do not despair. At least not if you live in Florida where the governor has declared professional wrestling an essential business. So much for feeling important because your business got declared essential.
I‘m really not sure what constitutes essential anymore. I guess professional wrestling can continue safely through the corona virus. I mean why would anyone think that men who run around in underwear briefs and pretend to pound each other into oblivion could run a risk of infecting a fellow competitor with anything? I’m sure they have been practicing social distancing. No way they would meet with groups of people before performing. And, at least in my day, many of them wore a mask so that should be safe. I can promise you the Masked Assassin could not have spread the virus if they told him they would give him a million dollars to infect someone.
I once saw Bob Armstrong pound the Masked Assassin into semi-consciousness; “semi” being the operative word as professional wrestlers can revive themselves like Godzilla coming back out of the ocean. He spent darn near the entire 30 minutes of Columbus Championship Wrestling trying to get the mask off the assassin. He looked like me trying to get a bra off in the back seat of a ‘75 Oldsmobile while parking at age 16. By the time I was through, it was time to go home and the bra needed to be thrown in the Dumpster. I don’t have the slightest idea why the girl never went back out with me either.
The Florida governor says folks need entertainment, so wrestling will continue without any spectators. It will just be shown on TV. How in the world can you have wrestling without spectators? Can you imagine Ric Flair “whooooooing” to an empty auditorium? Who will tell the referee to turn back around to catch the bad guys cheating while he has his back turned? Speaking of referees, that is really a job I should have taken. I mean being a professional wrestling referee is better than being a weatherman. You can be wrong every time and not a soul will care.
All I know is professional wrestling is now essential. The beauty salon is not. The barber shop is not. The furniture store is not. The gym is not. Bars are not. Clothing stores are not, which I guess is why folks that wear only underwear and wrestle can keep going. Wrestling is essential, however, because we need entertainment while we are forced to stay home. No one has time to read a book. We have already seen “Die Hard” 42 times. I feel like I now may be at least kin to Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy. I’m on a first-name basis with the wild-haired guy who is on every Ancient Alien show ever produced. In short, I can now be legally declared insane. But I do thank the governor that wrestling is available in Florida, except they won’t let me go to Florida right now.
I tried for a little bit to watch a wholesome program like “Little House on The Prairie.” But I watched thee episodes and saw one of the girls go blind, a little boy be run over by a wagon and paralyzed, a father leave his family ... and I decided maybe the pandemic was more uplifting than the show. I guess I’ll adjust the TV and see if I can tune into Florida Championship Wrestling. It’s essential, you know.
