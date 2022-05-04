As I write this article, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial is still going on. The trial is being televised on whatever Court TV channel there is now. Once upon a time, if a trial were televised it comprised a celebrity murder like O.J. and Nicole or maybe some type of serial murderer. As with most things, eventually the new wears off, expectations are diminished, and I guess we are left with a trial where Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation.
Now let me say, as far as defamation trials go, this one is certainly more entertaining than most. I’ve not seen nearly all of the trial nor have I even seen all the highlights, but I can tell this one is, using good old Southern slang, a real “humdinger.”
Johnny says after an argument Amber pooped on his side of the bed. I’m not sure how everyone else feels about this event, but as for me, that’s pretty much a deal breaker. I can tolerate a lot of things. I understand at times folks make mistakes. I know married folks in anger can say awful things they do not mean. Forgiveness is an important component of marriage. But, I draw the line on forgiving intentional bowel movements in the bed, especially on my side. I wasn’t too crazy about that type thing when the kids were little babies and slipped up, but ... well, you get the picture.
On the other side, Johnny admits to doing pretty much any drug somebody would hand him and saying things like he’d like to cut Amber up into little pieces. And that’s one of the milder things he had to say. Johnny claims Amber’s insinuating he abused her during the marriage cost him his Jack Sparrow character, and he complained he should have been able to give Jack an appropriate send-off instead of the series just ending abruptly. I suspect he hated it ended because he got paid about $30 million for each movie, but it could be he just felt bad about the character’s end.
In reality, I thought, “Boy, what if each divorced couple, regular old Susie and Joe, later sued the other for slander.” We could fill the courthouse with how Susie called Joe’s mama a dirt-road whore and Joe said Susie was slinging it out both pants legs. We could argue all day long about Susie saying Joe had the morals of an alley cat but without the selection ability. I once had a wife in a divorce trial who was opposite my side, say when asked, after running the man in the ground for 30 straight minutes, could she sum him up in the marriage? She said, “Yes, if he had been my dog I would have shot him. “
Another time I watched a man being cross-examined about his wife. The other lawyer said, “Well, certainly she had some good qualities. Was she a good cook?” “No, worst cook I ever saw,” was the reply. “Well, did she at least keep house well?” “Nope house was a pig sty the entire marriage.” “How about your love life?” “Terrible, I’d rather do without.” On and on it went. Finally the lawyer said, “Well, surely, Mr. So-and-So, you can say something good about your wife.” And he replied, “Yeah, good riddance.”
I kinda feel maybe Johnny should have just said good riddance as well. Once the dirt starts getting turned, it is hard to stop the plowing. All I can say is I would tell any man, “Don’t date Amber, and if you do, check your pillow before you lay down.” As for Johnny, well you know what you are getting there.
