Auburn finally went and hired themselves a new football coach. As most of you know, I’m an Auburn graduate and a big Auburn football fan. So, naturally, people ask me what I think about the new hire.
It could have been worse. It is never really good when one says it could have been worse. You know, my house burned to the ground, but it could have been worse if the kids had been in it. I totaled my car, but it could have been worse if I had not been wearing my seat belt.
I think Hugh Freeze is a rock-solid football coach. He will certainly help Auburn football. He may even take us to great heights. But he comes with much publicized baggage.
On one hand, I guess we are a nation of second chances. Judging by what I’ve seen lately, maybe third, fourth, and 100th chances. We just saw a guy run for Senate that if you did a background check, he probably couldn’t qualify to be a security guard at Handy Andy Convenience Store. The sitting Senator he ran against only ran his wife over with a car. Who am I to say what sins should remove one from the possibility of restoration?
But didn’t I just watch a young former running back of Auburn resurrect a team in less than four days and transform them into something they had not been for two or three years? Cadillac was awesome, and the best part was his love and enthusiasm for the players. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a coach talk about the need players have to be loved. Not that the coach loved them, but the need to know they are loved.
Sure coach loves Bo Jackson when he runs for three touchdowns and 200 yards. I’m talking real, I-love-you-’cause-of-who-you-are love, and Cadillac showed that. Now, I don’t necessarily think we should have hired Cadillac, but it wouldn’t have upset me if we had. I know he has never been a head coach, and there is much more to handling a major athletic program than simply enthusiasm and love. But the fan base loved it when he said his best accomplishment was when 12 young men gave their life to Christ and seven were baptized.
We talk about it’s more important to build young men than to win. I’m not sure that message holds much stock. Let’s be honest, we are in an era of win at all costs. Not much else really matters.
Everyone has an opinion, but who should we have hired? Easy enough, Deion Sanders, Mr. Flash and Dash. He took a pitiful Jackson State program and in three years went undefeated and won their conference’s championship. Never done drugs. Never been arrested. Never drank alcohol. Married since college. Extremely involved father to his kids. Great college player. Great pro player. A professed unashamed Christian.
Absolutely the best role model we can put forth for a young kid out of high school. He went to Colorado. Mark my words, in three years they will go from doormat to the playoff hunt. They may win it all.
But why Deion? Auburn must recruit against Alabama, Georgia and now Tennessee. You are a five-star recruit, and each team’s coach comes into your home. Which school are you going to pick? Well, no doubt Auburn has the highest mountain to climb versus Saban, Smart and even Heupel.
Now change the equation and Saban visits, then Smart, then Heupel, then Deion. Who do you think an 18-year-old picks then? I’m pretty sure Deion will more than hold his own. He got a five-star to come to Jackson State. Think about that.
There is one last reality to contend with. Let’s face it, the majority of five-star players are African American. They perceive that African American coaches have not been given the opportunity to coach at high level Power Five conference teams. Now that perception may or may not be correct, but it doesn’t matter. The reality is many have this perception, so to them it is real.
Auburn made at best a nominal effort to consider Cadillac, and none that I can see to get Deion. Had Deion come, I can almost assure Auburn would have had a top five recruiting class and transfer portal signings everywhere. Great coaches matter, but great talent wins championships. Don’t believe it? Show me the last time a national champ did not have at least six or eight guys go high in the NFL draft from their team after they won.
I’m 100% behind Freeze. He may take us to the top. But I’m keeping an eye out West, as I see a storm brewing that I don’t think most folks recognize and it comes wearing a gold chain and big mouth. Underneath, however, is a rock solid foundation that builds young men, not just wins. Time, as always, will tell.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.