Christmas is just around the corner, and I’m in the same position I’ve been in for the last 30 or so Christmases: no presents bought and no idea of what to get.
That is a brutal combination that usually leads to very bad gift selections. Waiting until Christmas Eve to shop, and going by happy hour before shopping, may be the top two reasons men should not be allowed to purchase Christmas gifts. I can speak from experience that shopping on Christmas Eve guarantees that you can only buy what everyone else has refused to buy for the entire 12-weeklong Christmas shopping season. You see a cute sweater on the rack at Dillards? Trust me, it ain’t cute or it would not still be there Christmas Eve.
I may be wrong, but I’d venture a guess that the average American would be quite happy if everyone announced there would be no gift-giving for the next Christmas. I’d exclude kids from this proclamation, but everyone else would just say Merry Christmas, we’d all gather together and have fun and maybe drink too much and have a merry ole time. Instead, we all have the pressure of finding just the right gift for Aunt Sally, who is 96, has no hobbies, and does nothing and needs nothing. She had no hobbies when she was 40 either except criticizing the length of your hair and the choices you made for a mate, despite the fact she’s been divorced three times, but you still need to get her a gift. Somewhere in all this is where catalogues selling sausage packages adorned with side items were first created.
Yep, the entire industry of fruits accompanied by things like cheese and other fruits began with someone desperate to give their distant relative something other than a fruitcake for Christmas. For 11 months of the year, I have absolutely no need for a basket of pears surrounded by grapes and cheese, but come December, whoa Nellie, hold down the fort, Uncle Junior needs just such a thing. If not fruit, any nut known to man will suffice. Pecans, peanuts, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, it makes no difference. Surround them with maybe honey and chocolate and you have a surefire winner of things that everyone needs for Christmas that they never in their life needed before or after Christmas.
The king of this never-needed-before, or after, concept is the before-mentioned fruitcake. Ask yourself, other than Christmas, when has anyone said, “For my birthday, I think I want a fruitcake?” Not a chocolate cake, not a pound cake, not an angel food cake, but a fruitcake. Who says “I think I’ll go by the Publix deli and get me a small fruitcake to snack on?” But come Christmas, the fruitcake you did not know you needed will be coming because everyone needs a fruitcake for Christmas. I saved mine from the last two years and use them for fireplace andirons as they are pretty much indestructible.
There was a time a man received things like a new flashlight and some tools. Now that’s not exactly sentimental, but guys don’t care about sentiment anyway and how sentimental can you get over a pear basket? “I was never sure of whether Julie truly loved me until that fateful Christmas when she gave me the pear basket adorned with lettuce and tangerines.” I should not pick on pears, but I had a proficient pear tree in my yard for 25 years. I tore up two or three lawn mowers running over pears all over the yard that I couldn’t have given away if I included free passes to Disney World. The only thing harder to give away is squash. I guess next year somebody will have a catalogue of squash baskets for presents. I’ve got a list of eight or 10 folks I may just send the squash basket to.
I guess I should not be a Scrooge. It is, after all, the thought that counts. Don’t be upset if the gift I give appears to be some picked-over item from the discount bin at Books a Million. It is. But, hey, somebody had to buy it, and if not me the poor store would have to eat the costs of these items. Consider yourself in some small way helping local businesses in their time of need by accepting gifts from me.
