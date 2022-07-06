I saw recently where a Gallup poll asked Americans if they believe God exists, and the lowest number ever recorded said yes. The poll has asked this question every year since 1944.
Every year from 1944 to 2010, more than 92% of all Americans said they believed in God. Now what God they believed in, I have no idea, but at least they believed in some sort of God. But now this latest poll shows only 81% of Americans believe in God, down 6 percentage points from last year and 11 points from only a couple of years ago. That is quite an alarming statistic.
Perhaps the reason can be found somewhere. Maybe a good starting point would be with the Church of England, where the Rev. Clive Evans decided to strip down to his underwear to perform “full immersion” baptism with a few newly saved women. Apparently he wanted to make sure they survived the immersion so he also pinched two of the women’s bottoms.
I didn’t realize being a baptism minister could be such fun. I might have joined the clergy if I had known such things were going on. But the church, to its credit, said Rev. Evans violated acceptable church practice in a 30-page ruling.
I do wish I had been there when Rev. Evans all of a sudden stripped to his Fruit of the Looms and motioned for one of the women to “come on down, you are the next full-immersion baptism.”
Listen, when I grew up at Parrott Baptist Church, the congregation almost defrocked a family because the 6-year-old son drank from the communion cup and had not yet been baptized. His father whipped him right on the front steps of the church while we were all singing “Amazing Grace.”
My grandfather was banned from Sardis Baptist Church for fishing on Sunday. I have no idea what would have happened if Rev. Eldridge had decided to skinny dip with one of the women being baptized, but I’m pretty sure it would have involved a shotgun and the need for a hasty funeral.
But you know in today’s world churches seem to tolerate a whole lot more. When I was young, you may as well have stayed home as to show up for church wearing jeans or shorts or anything short of a formal suit. No self-respecting man would dare enter the church without a tie on. Today folks look like they said, “Hey, let’s go to church and then head to the lake. Just throw on your shorts and a tank top. We will go straight from there. God won’t care.”
We do have a lot to pick from, if you are one of the 81% that believes there is anything to pick from to begin with. You can be a Methodist, Catholic, Baptist, Presbyterian, Episcopal, Mennonite, Lutheran, Primitive Baptist, First Baptist — but rarely a second Baptist — a Bible Church, a non-denominational church or an Apostle church. You can be a Jehovah’s Witness, but you might have to give up college football, as they worship on Saturday, the Sabbath according to them, and historically they are probably correct.
There are more than 200 Christian denominations in America and more than 45,000 worldwide. I’m no expert on the matter, but I doubt Jesus planned on 200 different versions of his word.
On the other hand, I might just decide to try a new one every few weeks. Who knows, I may find one that does allow the preacher to baptize in his undies. The preacher better look better than the average preacher I’m use to, or I suspect Baptisms will reach an all-time low.
I don’t know, but I hope folks will keep searching to find them a place in God’s world. Or we may just find ourselves living in a country without an in God we Trust.
(0) comments
