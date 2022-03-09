As I write this, Ash Wednesday was last Wednesday. It is the beginning of Lent. I must confess, I don’t know a lot about Ash Wednesday, or Lent for that matter. I was raised in a rural Baptist church. We did not pledge to give things up for Jesus. I guess we didn’t pledge to give anything up because the Baptist faith already prohibited us from doing anything, anyway. As a general rule, if you were having fun, it was probably a sin and you should stop immediately.
But I do know Ash Wednesday comes right after Fat Tuesday, which is the last day of Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras exists so you can overindulge before giving something up on Ash Wednesday that you really like, as you sacrifice for Jesus. You must give this “thing” up for 40 days because, well, the Bible loves the number 40. Forty days and nights in the ark. Forty days in the dessert. So on and so forth.
Catholics take Ash Wednesday and Lent more seriously than Baptists do, probably because they can have more fun all year and have more things they can take away. My wife is Catholic. My daughter dates a Catholic. For Lent, my daughter gave up sweet tea. I’ll take my chances on going to hell before I’ll give up sweet tea. I decided to give up squash this year. So you can try all you want with fried squash, squash casserole, raw squash ... doesn’t matter. I will not eat squash during Lent. I’ve planned out the next few years, with next year giving up quiche, the next rutabaga, and then maybe asparagus.
To tell you the truth, I am not sure Jesus is impressed with giving up sweet tea, or coffee, or giving up cussing when you hit your finger with a hammer. Seems like it should be bigger, something with real impact. I’ll give up driving my car for 40 days and walk everywhere. That might do it. Then again, President Biden has about taken care of that pledge with gas prices anyway. Maybe give up your iPhone for 40 days. Oh my, there would be much gnashing of teeth and tribulation over that one. I bet if you surveyed 100 teenagers, at least 50 would rather go to hell than do without their phone for 40 days. Adults might register just as bad.
You know I spent my entire youth up until about the age of 14 worrying about going to hell. The preacher talked about it every Sunday, and as far as I could tell 99 percent of folks were destined to end up there. I tossed and turned at night and fretted over eternal damnation. I was actually a pretty good kid up until about 14. Since then, I quit worrying so much about it.
Truth is I probably should be more worried now than I was then. Maybe I should worry more about Ash Wednesday and give serious thought to what I should give up next year. But for now, stay away Satan as you try to tempt me with squash. I will fight the temptation off with all my might. I’m doing without for 40 days and drinking sweet tea while my lovely daughter suffers.
