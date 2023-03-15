...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is better potential for freezing
temperatures compared to last night and earlier this morning.
Such conditions could be impactful to plants, vegetation, and
agriculture given the earlier than normal growing season from
abnormal warmth dating back to late February.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
By now I imagine you have heard that a woman in Troy, Ill., lost her husband and eight months later found him dead in one of her home’s closets. Now when I say “lost her husband,” I do not mean a euphemism for death as in “We lost James last night; he died from heart failure.” No, I mean her husband Richard called her on the phone saying he was leaving work early. Then he was nowhere to be found. Police were even called, and they searched the couple’s home without success.
The woman, Jennifer Maedge, called police a few days later complaining of a foul odor coming from the home. They looked around, noticed a bad odor and then called a plumber thinking it was a gas leak. The plumber came and said yes, it is a gas leak and that was that. (Remind me not to call a plumber if I am ever in Troy.)
Richard just disappeared, and I guess Jennifer went back to doing whatever it is Jennifer normally did without her husband. Eight months just tooling around, wondering where old Richard went off to. Probably just ran up with some old friends or decided to travel a little bit. He did, after all, leave work early.
Then, eight months later on Dec. 11, right before Christmas, as Jennifer was searching for Christmas decorations, lo and behold a Christmas miracle. Richard was found dead in a closet in the home.
Now let me stop right here and make a few candid observations. First of all, the word investigation, or detective, should never be used in the same sentence as Troy, Ill. I recently read where Illinois has the worst murders solved rate in the entire country. I think I am beginning to understand why. A man is reported missing. The home he left from has a strong odor, like a dead body, and the police call a plumber.
I guess if they come across a body shot up in the middle of the street they say “ Officer, get on the horn and contact Mike the plumber; he’s pretty good with these types of things. We have a dead body here. Maybe he can help.”
I’d like to think if I turn up missing, my family will at least take a peek in all the rooms of the house and maybe even the closets. But who knows. It is possible I could fall over dead in our pool house and never be seen again. “Officer, we had no idea. He fell behind that old chlorine drum and the chlorine smell just fooled us all.”
Reports say that the home resembled a hoarder’s home. Resembles? Sounds like it must be. Then again, I must admit a body might disappear in my home. It could be wherever I put my spare key to the house or wherever I hide the Elf on a Shelf the last time never to be seen again. In fairness to Jennifer, it was not a murder but rather was ruled a suicide.
I really don’t think Jennifer was looking too hard in this case. Richard probably said, “I know she won’t look for me, so I’ll be here by the Christmas decorations and surely by winter she will find me.” Well, at least now she knows. But remember, if I turn up missing, call the plumber. He may not find me, but he might stop the smell.
