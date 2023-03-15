By now I imagine you have heard that a woman in Troy, Ill., lost her husband and eight months later found him dead in one of her home’s closets. Now when I say “lost her husband,” I do not mean a euphemism for death as in “We lost James last night; he died from heart failure.” No, I mean her husband Richard called her on the phone saying he was leaving work early. Then he was nowhere to be found. Police were even called, and they searched the couple’s home without success.

The woman, Jennifer Maedge, called police a few days later complaining of a foul odor coming from the home. They looked around, noticed a bad odor and then called a plumber thinking it was a gas leak. The plumber came and said yes, it is a gas leak and that was that. (Remind me not to call a plumber if I am ever in Troy.)

