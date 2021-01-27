As we all know, politics has really turned nasty lately. Of course, it has always been pretty rough ... just ask Alexander Hamilton. Well, you can’t actually ask him, as Aaron Burr killed him in a duel, so he is dead. He’d also be about 240 years old now. So, yeah, in reality politics has always been nasty. But I’m not sure it has ever been as ridiculous as it is now.
For one thing, we are now conducting an impeachment trial that will cost tens of millions of dollars to remove a president from office who has already been removed from office. Nevertheless, to some folks that makes sense, so we must suffer through this charade that will result in the impeachment effort failing and nothing accomplished. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, has his pulse on the entire impeachment process.
Schumer said, and I offer an exact quote, “Make no mistake. There will be a trial and when that trial ends, Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection.” I would also note he read this entire phrase from an already prepared speech. Oh my, either he needs to brush up on his writing, reading, or ... I’m not sure what.
Let me just go on record and say I do not believe Trump incited an erection. I am 100 percent sure he did not incite any such thing in me. I have asked many of my buddies, and they also did not feel incited in such a manner. If that is what he was up to, I’m glad I did not attend his rally. Now I understand he had a certain problem during the first of his presidency with the porn star whose name I have forgotten and whose name I suspect he wished he could forget. He paid her some money to be quiet about it, so some sources claim. Other sources say he was just helping out an old friend. Who am I to try and decide who is telling the truth? Maybe Schumer was referring to that sordid deal. I simply do not know.
If inciting an erection is an impeachable offense, I am fairly certain Paulina Gretzy will never be able to hold elected office. But somehow I believe Schumer may have missed the mark. Perhaps he meant inciting insurrection. But, hey that’s not nearly as funny.
Listen, I expect very little from my elected officials these days. I do, however, prefer they be able to speak in complete sentences and avoid unnecessary sexual references. As for me, I promise I have not been incited, have not incited and have not been around anyone who was incited. In fact, I can go on record as being completely against being incited.
