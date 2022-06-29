The world is getting crazier by the day. Only a few days ago, a man in Atlanta shot and killed one Subway employee and severely wounded another because they put too much mayonnaise on his Subway sandwich.
Now I don’t mean to make light of the situation, but too much mayonnaise is, no doubt, a serious situation. And it is a growing problem across the nation of not just oversupplying mayonnaise but also too much ketchup, not enough mustard, onions on a no-onion burger, on and on it goes.
I can state without question that if incorrect fast food orders begin to result in shootings across the nation, working at McDonalds will soon be more dangerous than being a Navy Seal. Each fast food place now has its own issues with orders. McDonald’s cannot make a burger without cheese. You can say, “I do not want cheese on my burger. NO cheese, please. Absolutely do not put cheese on this burger.” And they will respond by saying, “Would you like cheese on your burger?”
I recently ordered a cheeseburger with only ketchup at Dairy Queen. The reply was, “Would you like cheese on this cheeseburger?” I was tempted to say “No, I prefer a cheeseburger without cheese. That is why I ordered a cheeseburger. I could have just ordered a hamburger, but cheeseburgers without cheese are so much better.”
Along with this bit of confusion, most fast food places decide if you say “I want only ketchup” that you actually mean “I love ketchup. Please slather the entire burger with as much ketchup as you can possibly pour on it. I want it to drip down my arm, onto my tie, and preferably down into the crevices of my seat.”
Hardee’s recently told me, when I asked if I could order a roast beef sandwich that they did not have roast beef sandwiches. This surprised me since I had just received a flyer in the mail talking about their great new roast beef sandwiches. I told the lady about the flyer and she replied, “We ain’t got no roast beef up in here.” Well now, I guess that explains that.
I recently ordered a cheeseburger and fries at Wendy’s and got down the road only to discover I had only a bowl of chilli. Luckily I ordered at the drive-thru or we might be reading about me in the headlines. In truth, these fast food folks have a tough job. Hungry people are not very reasonable. The Snickers commercials have it right. You just aren’t you until you’ve had something to eat. I’d rather smart off to a group of drunk bikers than to smart off to a group of 75-year-old nursing home patients who haven’t been served lunch yet.
When I was a child, if you ordered at a fast food place you got what they served, how they served it. There was no special order. If you didn’t want onions, then by God scrape them off once you got the burger. But now we are a nation of coddled individuals, of which I am now one.
How dare Chick-fil-A fail to remove the pickle on my chicken sandwich, which seldom ever occurs. Chick-fil-A employees should actually work at pharmacies. You would never worry about getting the wrong medicine or the wrong dose. On the other hand, if McDonald’s employees worked at the pharmacy, the CVS parking lot would be strewn with dead bodies.
Oh well, I hope the wrong order, over-reaction, syndrome does not become commonplace. If it does, the employees will have to start wearing full combat gear. But for now, I’d like a cheeseburger ... without cheese, please.
