Well, the Super Bowl is over and I’m reading more about the halftime show than I am about the outcome of the game. I saw the halftime show, and while it was not my favorite, it was OK.
Based on comments I’ve read, there is a sharp divide over whether it was one of the best ever halftime shows or a bottom 5 worsthalf time show. It appears those under about 40-45 loved it, as it reminded them of their heyday. Those over 45 were reminded of very little and wanted to see Lynyrd Skynyrd instead, even if most of them died in a plane crash in the late ’70s.
You know, if I had watched a Super Bowl halftime show in the ’70s and the Rolling Stones appeared, my parents would have complained that Bobby Vinton would have been much nicer. I do not wish to be my parents, so I’ll just say many of the acts were not ones which I paid a great deal of attention to when they hit their stride and fame 20 years or more ago. But I did know Snoop Dogg.
He is truly amazing, mainly because he is still alive at 50. I’m not sure what all Snoop has been doing for the last 30 years, but I’m relatively sure working out at Gold’s Gym and eating kelp probably have not been high on his priority list. Actually being high, maybe, but otherwise no, not a chance.
You know we have finally entered the era when rock and roll, rap, and pop stars no longer retire. Oh no, they keep on singing and blaring away, even if they are 80 and in a wheelchair. I mean, the Who still sing, “I hope I die before I get old.” I don’t mean to rain on their parade, but the band was formed in 1964. That’s 58 years ago. In case you aren’t too good at math, if they were 18 when they began, the youngest anyone in the band can be is 76. The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is 78. His former bassist Bill Wyman is 85. For crying out loud, Keith Richards is 78.
Yes, I will say this again; Keith Richards is 78. So right here and now, I must tell you that if you have been preaching that clean living, exercise, and safe sex will increase your lifespan, oh well, here is exhibit “A,” 78-year-old Keith. He is the guy rumored to have had all his blood drained and new fresh blood transfused into him after a European tour. Now I realize this rumor is likely just that, a rumor, but the fact you are wild enough that this rumor is even considered as possibly true says about all you need to know. I have no idea how he is still standing and seemingly coherent. He is now a grandfather, which should scare the living hell out of every human being on planet Earth.
On another side of the spectrum, Willie Nelson is also still playing and, more importantly, alive at 88. This is a man who had several bouts of pneumonia and was faced with either quitting smoking tobacco or marijuana, so he chose to quit cigarettes. In 2008, forever being an environmentalist, he switched to a carbon-free smoking system to avoid the effects of the smoke. At age 76, he was arrested with illegal mushrooms in his car. There is no telling how long Willie could live if he just quit doing all this stuff.
Yes, next year I think the Super Bowl should nod back to the ’70s generation and put on a show of all acts with 80-plus-year-old entertainers. It is only fair, all this talk about diversity and fairness. Shouldn’t the 80-year-olds be fairly represented, too? I can’t wait to see 79-year-old Mick Jagger chicken strut across the stage, or 89-year-old Willie fire one up. Until then, I’ll just keep watching the oldies being played by the oldies.
