Since mankind began, he has been unsatisfied and always trying to change things. No matter how good something might look, or work, man wants it better.
Of course, womankind demands constant change and upgrades, leading to new furniture every three days and repainted rooms weekly. Growing up, I was afraid to leave home more than a few days at a time least I return and not recognize my home. New drapes, new carpet, new chairs, new plants, new appliances, new rugs. You name it and my mother changed it on a regular basis, everything but her husband, my father, and I think she considered that a time or two.
When the new got old, she rearranged furniture. By the time I was 14, I could have been hired immediately as vice president of U-Haul, I moved so much furniture.
We’re always trying to improve on that which did not necessarily need improvement. As an example, Hollywood is now planning to remake “The Wizard of Oz.” Are you kidding me? Do they really think they can replace Dorothy? Knowing today’s Hollywood, she will probably be a he that wants to be a she. Shall we replace the red shoes with Nikes? God only knows what they will do to the cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man. I want no part of that planned remake.
But they aren’t stopping at movies. They have re-engineered the Keebler Elves. Yes, the Keebler Elves have been revised and are now unrecognizable on any bag of cookies. They may as well start depicting Jesus with a crew cut. It is blasphemy, I tell you. You cannot change the way the Keebler Elves look any more than you can decide to spray paint Mt. Rushmore pink. I’m not even sure why, or what, they are seeking to achieve with the new look, but I demand the old Elves back … now.
This rush to change everything should not surprise me. I mean I’m watching State Farm Commercials, and all of a sudden Jake went from being a rather tall, frumpy looking white guy to a shorter, handsome, black man. I like the new guy quite a bit, but how does Jake go from white to black? I guess more than one Jake works for State Farm. The company is pretty big, and I must conclude all Jakes that work there like to call folks at 3 a.m. to talk about car insurance. If I get called at 3 a.m. about car insurance, there better be more than one Jake calling because somebody’s going to tote an …. well, you know, whipping. If you call me at 3 a.m., it better be to tell me I won the lottery.
Knowing my luck, I’ll watch the new “Wizard of Oz” and the new Elves will be on the commercial followed by a State Farm Commercial, and this time Jake will be Hispanic. Aghh! Please leave my stuff alone. I’ll watch the old “Wizard of Oz” and maybe catch an old Keebler cookie commercial, thank you.
