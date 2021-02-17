Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA... .A slow moving front will cross the region on Thursday and Thursday night, which will produce widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Given the saturated soils from recent rains, and the potential for locally heavy rainfall, there is a risk of isolated Flash Flooding across Southwest and South Central Georgia from tonight through Thursday night. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell. * From 7 PM EST this evening through Friday morning * Rain will spread across the area tonight and continue through Friday night. While widespread rainfall amounts will generally be in the 2 to 2.5 inch range, locally higher amounts up to 5 inches will be possible. This may lead to some Flash Flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&