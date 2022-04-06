I had the privilege to go to a practice round Monday at Augusta National for the upcoming Masters golf tournament, which starts Thursday. For golf fans, the grounds at the course at Augusta are holy grounds. They were formed by golf god Bobby Jones beginning in 1930 and opened in 1933. They have stood the test of time. Every hole is a masterpiece of perfect golf contours and exploding cascades of blooming azaleas and a host of other flowers.
The course is a rolling, steep, winding course, much more inclined, and declined, than television can possibly portray. I can barely walk the full course without calling 911. If I somehow managed a way to obtain the right to play the course, I would refuse to bring a scorecard lest I bring forth eternal embarrassment to my entire family and friends.
The club is entirely private. Not private like pay $10,000, join and pay membership dues. Rather, private like unless we invite you to join, don’t ask. Some of the richest people in the country can’t join. They have not been asked. The club is so rich it needed extra parking space for the tournament so they just bought out the entire neighborhood beside them, bulldozed all the houses and created a very fine parking lot. They bought part of the neighboring golf course’s land because they needed more room and then redid their course for them. They needed a tunnel under the road and rebuilt the road with the tunnel, a major throughway in the city.
They are rich and they are powerful. Put it this way: If I had to choose between crossing Putin or the Masters, I’ll try Putin. So powerful are they that they have a rule that no one entering these hallowed grounds can have a cellphone with them. I repeat, no cellphones allowed. It was like falling back in time to 1995. People actually were watching the golfers hit shots instead of pointing their cameras at the golfer while they tried also to be in the picture.
Folks were, believe it or not, talking to each other instead of facing downward looking at the next YouTube video. I was shocked. I had no idea they had this much power. I would believe it if you told me the Masters could make a car that runs on air alone, but requiring people to be without their phones for hours and having them comply, no way. But, I witnessed it.
I almost sent a video of it all back home, except I did not have a phone to video it all. I am now left with — oh, my God, I don’t know if I can say it out loud — only my memories. Yes I can’t show all my friends every detail of the event I went to but actually missed because I was too busy taking photos to show everyone all the details of everything that was going on.
I’m not sure this ban can stand over time. I know many a teenager who would rather be sentenced to straight jail time than go somewhere without their phone. I know a good many adults in the same boat. When the average person dies, their phone will be full of pictures and videos of places they visited but never really saw. Events they attended but never really enjoyed. So I thank the Masters for forcing me and thousands of others to be an actual human being for a day. Take in the sights without staging every sequence. Stop and smell the azalea, even if they don’t really smell.
I’m home now and videoing my dog asleep on the bed. This video is better than the 123 other ones I have of him sleeping on the bed. Next, a few picture of my food in case I’m found dead someone will know my last meal. But at least I have Monday stored away where only I can see it. Thanks again to the Masters. Next year, see if you can also ban fat men with T-shirts that don’t cover their belly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.