I am now very disturbed by the ever-increasing governmental interference in my life.
I remained silent when the state of Georgia forced me to wear a motorcycle helmet. It is my head and my God-given right to crack it open if I so desire, but I said nothing. I stood silently as they forced me to wear a seat belt and banned lawn darts from my 3-year-olds’ recreational activities. I accepted I will never be able to buy another pair of clackers, and I can no longer buy dynamite directly off the shelf at the hardware store.
But I can remain silent no more.
Believe it or not, the FDA has now officially warned that people cannot, and should not, cook chicken in Nyquil. You heard that right. You should not cook your chicken in Nyquil. Specifically concerning Nyquil, the FDA said, “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”
So, I guess I have to go back to cooking chicken in peanut oil? The FDA has no business getting involved in how people cook their chicken. I’ll be honest with you, if I cooked chicken in Nyquil I’d be more worried about the taste than whether or not the properties were changed. But that’s just me.
I have lived a relatively long life. I have seen warnings about virtually everything under the sun, but never did I think the need would arise to warn someone not to cook their chicken in Nyquil. I mean who knew that Nyquil was a cooking ingredient? All this time I drank Nyquil if I had a cold and needed to sleep or if I ran out of beer on Sunday before they allowed Sunday beer sales.
Actually, I never drank it in place of beer, but I may have thought about it once or twice. I did not, however, think about cooking my chicken in it. I don’t even know how many bottles of Nyquil my Fry Daddy will hold?
If it is good for chicken, I guess it might also work for the next fish fry. Nothing is more sacred than the Southern fish fry. Maybe during cold and flu season a Nyquil fry might just do the trick. We could eat, and sleep, and not cough so much. Well, after we finished throwing up, of course.
It seems there is a recent craze involving folks having a social challenge to cook chicken in Nyquil, mostly on Tik Tok. Tik Tok has now banned the use of the words “Nyquil chicken.” It also has removed all videos of Nyquil chicken being cooked.
Well, there you have it. How can you possibly cook good Nyquil chicken if all the recipes are blocked on Tik Tok. I don’t know about you, but Tik Tok is my go-to source for proper cooking or anything else for that matter. I mean they are the source for the eating Tide Pod craze, putting a firecracker up your butt and lighting it craze (Tik Tok’s shortest craze to date), and many other useful and innovative ideas.
We all know Tik Tok is the social conscience of the modern world. I figure we should let those who wish to eat Nyquil chicken eat Nyquil chicken. A few things may result from a hands-on approach.
First, we may weed them out as they fall asleep while the vapors overtake them and they are burned alive in their homes. Tragic, yes, but maybe necessary to stop this craze in its tracks.
Two, if you have annoying friends that always come over unannounced and then sponge off you by joining in your meals, just announce you’ve got a new batch of Nyquil chicken. My guess is the problem with quickly solve itself.
But the practice may have some practical uses yet. Fussy children that will not go to bed on time? Feed them Nyquil chicken. Amorous husband who weighs 350 but wants a little fun before bedtime? Feed him Nyquil chicken. Teenagers need to slip out of the house for some unapproved fun? Give your parents a surprise supper of Nyquil chicken.
Oh, well, I think I may just surrender. Maybe the FDA can just issue one last waring: “Warning, life may be hazardous to your health.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.