I am now very disturbed by the ever-increasing governmental interference in my life.

I remained silent when the state of Georgia forced me to wear a motorcycle helmet. It is my head and my God-given right to crack it open if I so desire, but I said nothing. I stood silently as they forced me to wear a seat belt and banned lawn darts from my 3-year-olds’ recreational activities. I accepted I will never be able to buy another pair of clackers, and I can no longer buy dynamite directly off the shelf at the hardware store.

