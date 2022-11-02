I don’t know why but I am always fascinated by articles about people who are attacked by bears. I recently read of a woman who survived such an attack by playing dead, but not before the bear crushed her skull and gnawed on her leg. Playing dead apparently has its price.
These articles always tend to try and explain how one should respond if threatened by a bear. In reality, I should not care the least about such a thing. The odds of me being attacked by a bear are clearly pretty slim unless the attack occurs in my bed, or by the kitchen refrigerator. But one can never be too sure, so I’ve taken note of what the National Park Service says in their advertisement about surviving a bear encounter.
The NPS first says if you encounter a bear, “Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you.” The word “most” is the part in this statement that concerns me. I’m not worried about the ”most bears,” I’m worried about the bear that is not like most bears. I have a feeling it is very hard to distinguish between the most bear that does not wish to attack and the bear that does wish to attack.
I don’t even need to comment about staying calm. If a bear jumps out into my pathway I intend to go into convulsions as if I am speaking in tongues at a Baptist snake-handling church. Many things may occur thereafter, but calm will be nowhere to be seen.
Right after telling you to be calm, the Park Service adds, “Bears may act defensively by woofing, yawning, salivating, growling, snapping their jaws, and laying their ears back.”
I must admit that type of behavior is certainly very calming. It might make me calm as I freeze in fear like a possum. Let me tell you right now, any animal that is salivating at me has my number. Snakes don’t even salivate at you. Add growling and snapping their jaws, and it may as well be a werewolf.
Now, the Park Service says if you do encounter this growling and snapping and salivating ... get this ... you should “Continue to talk to the bear in low tones.” Continue to talk to the bear? Who in the hell would have begun to talk to the bear in the first place? Continue? Oh no, if I’m talking it will be screaming and reciting the Lord’s Prayer, but there won’t be any conversation between me and the bear.
The Park Service, however, says talking in a low voice will “help you to stay calmer and it won’t be threatening to the bear.” Wow, if I can just speak like Lurch, I should be able to remain calm and the bear will practically make me a best friend forever and dance happily away I suppose.
The advertisement concludes by stating, “A sudden scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack. Never make a high-pitched squeal.” Hmmm, that advice would be too late I’m afraid. If I run into a bear, I’ll probably scream like the girl in the shower on Psycho, and I’ll be running like Tom Hanks in Forest Gump.
I guess I should just maintain my bear protection strategy that has worked well for me so far. Do not go anywhere a bear might be. Bears do not go to Krispy Kreme Donuts or bars. I’ve never seen one at a football game. I’m pretty sure they do not go to the beach. But if they do, I’ll be sure to remain calm and speak low … very low.
