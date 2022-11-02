I don’t know why but I am always fascinated by articles about people who are attacked by bears. I recently read of a woman who survived such an attack by playing dead, but not before the bear crushed her skull and gnawed on her leg. Playing dead apparently has its price.

These articles always tend to try and explain how one should respond if threatened by a bear. In reality, I should not care the least about such a thing. The odds of me being attacked by a bear are clearly pretty slim unless the attack occurs in my bed, or by the kitchen refrigerator. But one can never be too sure, so I’ve taken note of what the National Park Service says in their advertisement about surviving a bear encounter.

