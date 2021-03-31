Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 71 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA COFFEE DALE GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA HOLMES WALTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE MILLER QUITMAN RANDOLPH TERRELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BARKER STORE, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE, ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EUCHEEANNA, EWELL, FADETTE, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG, LEONIA, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN, PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, AND YEOMANS.