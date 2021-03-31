I’ve just seen news where the huge cargo ship, the Ever Given, has been freed from the Suez Canal. As you probably already know, it ran aground, sideways, and blocked the whole canal for about a week. It is registered out of Panama but is Japanese-built and Taiwanese-owned. It primarily transports large containers and is about as long as the Empire State building is tall. In simple English that means it is very, very big.
I would hate to be the ship captain and have to call back in to the boss in Taiwan.
“Hey, boss, I’ve run into a little problem in the Suez Canal. No, not COVID. No, not the paperwork. I ran aground. Oh and it is blocking the whole canal so you may be hearing from a few 100 or so angry shipping companies in the next few days. Sorry, I had no idea those new Spitzer beers were so potent.”
I’ve been faced with reporting such unpleasant news in the past, but it was to my father on the farm and not a Taiwanese boss. I’d rather it be the Taiwanese boss, as he’s farther away and does not control my inheritance. Once I turned on the irrigation system to move it out of the way so I could finish cultivating some peanuts. I planned to let it run at high speed and cut it off in an hour, or so, except my brain has about a 20-minute attention span. I forgot, finished the field and hurried to the next location. So did the irrigation system, into a group of trees before the days of automatic stops. I spent three days trying to find some vagabond to blame for cutting on the system but finally had to admit responsibility.
Just after getting my driver’s license in June, I was hauling a full load of peanuts, got too fast down a dirt road hill, and the trailer began to sway over to the left, but then it swayed hard to the right. The end result was it snapped off the front left wheel and the back right wheel at the spindle, ploughing the load into the ground but not overturning it. I thought it was a rather remarkable save. My father agreed, and I had time to think about it as I shoveled the load from that trailer to a new one so we could get the thing out of the road. But not before we first tried to jack it up with a railroad jack.
My father believed in the power of the railroad jack. Every farm back then had to have a railroad jack. They are massive jacks about 2 feet high and weigh about 200 pounds. They will jack up a house if you have any fingers left by the time you finish jacking. You jack it up a notch, and then have to pull back the part that holds the notch in place, and as it lifts another notch higher, then push it back in place. If the jacker gets weak and lets it down too quickly, so long finger ... or hand ... or maybe you.
But sometimes fate evens things up a bit. One very early, wet spring day, I was harrowing a new field that dropped off sharply toward a ditch. I started at the top and worked my way down but got the 4030 John Deere stuck. I got one of our workers with a tractor. He came down there and got the second tractor stuck trying to get the first one out. So, I called the Taiwanese boss, actually my father. He was mad.
“Any fool ought to know you can’t just drive down to a bottom when it is this wet. You have to creep down there working your way down,” he said. “Just get out of the way and let me fix this.”
So we got a big long cable and our biggest 5020 with dual wheels and he drove down to unstick the mess. He never made it to the stuck tractors, as he bogged up to the frame sticking the third tractor in a hopeless position. We called a wrecker service, and $1,000 — and a 1,000 cuss words — later we were back in business. But not before we tried the railroad jack. Note to self: Railroad jacks work particularly poorly on wet ground.
Yes, I feel for the poor captain. I have a hard enough time parallel parking a four-door truck, let alone trying to steer a ship that’s well over a 1,000 feet long. I can’t imagine being stuck for a week as everyone tries to correct the mistake. I know they used 10 tug boats and dug out with front end loaders. It must have been embarrassing.
I’m sure of two things, though. I bet the captain won’t ever do that again. And if my father had been first to come upon it, he would have tried to get it out with a railroad jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.