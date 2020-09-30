I was recently saddened to learn of the death of one J.C. Holmes of Dawson. Most people do not know who J.C. Holmes was, not because he was not well-known, but because I never heard him called anything but Pistol. Now, Pistol, folks knew.
I grew up with Pistol, and I mean that literally. He began to work on our farm when he was about 11 years old. I was a couple of years younger. We worked on the farm together, although how much I worked has become a topic of debate among my family. I recall working often. My sister recalls I never worked, and my father is silent on the subject. But I do recall him telling me once that he had 12 people working for him on the farm, and he never thought he’d reach the day where I was the sorriest one of them all. But, alas, I had reached this pinnacle of success somehow.
I’m not sure what motivated my father to make such a proclamation other than the fact I was I driving a ‘55 John Deere corn combine whose auger would not swing back in toward the cab so that you had to pull corn with the auger out all the way. My father specifically warned me not to get too close to the telephone poles that lined the edge of the field and to pull those rows nearest the poles in such a way as to have the auger pointing away from the poles. I did this a couple of rounds, calculated with my razor-sharp mind there was now space and promptly knocked the auger completely off the corn combine. For those who have never been fortunate enough to hit a telephone pole with a grain auger at about 5 miles an hour, I can state with certainty, it will really jolt you when it impacts the pole. Having your father show up with the auger on the ground after hitting the pole is a jolt of another kind but one, let’s just say, you never forget.
Now Pistol sprayed all our crops from an open-cab high-boy spray rig from the time he was 12 for maybe 35 more years. He sprayed every chemical known to man, including eight or 10 that are now banned. I don’t know how he did not get cancer. One time his high-boy would not crank (our farm specialized in non-cranking vehicles), so I surmised we should hook a chain to my truck and pull it off to crank it. This high-boy had little tricycle front wheels and I did not think to make sure the wheels were turned straight before beginning to pull it off. I took off, the wheels were turned sharply to the right, so the high-boy just tipped forward like a sling shot and hurdled Pistol off the machine and past my truck to the side. He landed in a heap on the hard clay ground with nothing more than the wind knocked out and a turned over high-boy. It was at that moment I solidified my 13th-place ranking of Gamble Farms employees.
I worked in fields with Pistol, picked him up on mornings to go to work, and played basketball with him when it rained and knocked us off of work. He was a friend and part of my life growing up. I pray that now he rests with God above, where there are no high-boys that will not crank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.