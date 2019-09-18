Several weeks ago, my sister-in-law was visiting from Colorado. She is a big animal lover, as are my wife, my kids and me. If another flood came, my family could almost fill Noah’s Ark just with the ones we have.
We have three dogs, three cats, a gecko and some type of fish in my son’s room. He has had the fish for about eight years. It swims sideways and has for at least five years. I thought it was dying, but it probably is just suffering from toxic 14 year-old-boy’s room syndrome. I suspect more mutations could come out of his room than at Chernobyl.
We also have a donkey, a Tennessee walking horse named James, a pony horse, five chickens, 2 potbellied pigs and 10 thousand barn cats. In short, we have all the animals we need.
So my sister-in-law goes to the Albany Humane Society and is shocked there are so many unwanted dogs. She adopted a yellow lab named Frosty, who we kept for a month until she returned to get him. There aren’t too many strays in Colorado for two reasons. One, folks are more responsible with neutering and spaying. Secondly, if you are a stray there, you don’t likely survive winter. In a remarkable deed of kindness and compassion, she arranged to transport 17 dogs by truck from here to there ... there being Colorado.
So far so good, but one group of puppies, seven to be precise, came from a location requiring they be fostered for seven days before they could be transported to Colorado. Guess who became a foster puppy parent?
Now this would normally be OK, but these puppies ... oh my, what a sight. Five were about six weeks old, and homeless people would turn them down if offered. They were potbellied, worm-infested, long-tailed, black-and-white God knows what brand dogs. One was cute and solid white, and one looked like a hyena puppy except worse. The other two were about 12 weeks old; one looked like a skinny dingo dog, and the other one defies description. He was colored like a chocolate lab, long gangly legs, head like a mix of pit bull and lab, and afraid of his shadow. My wife said maybe he should be euthanized, but she named him Martin. Named dogs don’t get euthanized.
Martin stole my heart. I had to get three people to drag him from under the couch when I first met him. He shook uncontrollably. I took him outside and held him for an hour, talking and petting. Day two, he was shy but would ease up to you. By day five, I had to fight him out of a chair with me.
But all good things must come to an end, and day seven was time for all to load up and go. All looked much better and all were now socialized, adoptable dogs. And there was Martin. Now happy but apprehensive. Would he revert to cowering after the trip? Would anyone take Martin? I was assured they would, but who knows. I almost stopped the train, but alas I did not. Martin is now in Colorado. I am left to wonder how he is. It ain’t easy being a foster puppy parent.
Contact columnist T. Gamble at wtg@colliergamble.com.