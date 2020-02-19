The world is crazy and getting crazier every day, but I’m glad to see southwest Georgia say, “Hold my beer and watch this.” It seems early last Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m., a 41-year-old female in Albany decided to steal an ambulance left running in a McDonald’s parking lot. The crew was inside the restaurant getting breakfast.
I read this news report, and it was unclear if any patient was in the ambulance at the time. EMTs left it running for some reason, I suppose. I’ll guess no one was in the ambulance, but this is Albany and it is possible the driver decided, “What the heck, they look pretty good back there and I mean how long can it take to get a breakfast biscuit and a coke?”
Well, I’m not sure how long it took, but I guarantee if they ordered a hamburger with no cheese, they got a hamburger with cheese, because the McDonald’s policy manual, on page 4,762, says all burgers must come with cheese … period. And if they went inside, they had to order from the kiosk. I’d just as soon tell them to just fix whatever they think I might like and leave it at that than order on the touchscreen and contract coronavirus.
I realize I am digressing here, and for me to digress is serious, as I am pretty far regressed already. But have you noticed EMTs love to eat at McDonald’s and smoke and not exercise? I think they see the guy dead from a heart attack and say, “No way, not me buddy,” and keep on keeping on. I do, however, realize they are busy and sometimes you have to eat on the run.
Anyway, the 41-year-female took off in the ambulance and was caught a little later after a short chase. I wonder what her plan was? Did she have a medical emergency and decide she would get better service at the Emergency Room if she came up in an ambulance? I may have to contact her and find out because if it works, I’ll try it next time. I’ve been to the emergency room a few times, not for me but for others, and it appears an emergency can take anywhere from three to six hours to tend to. I thought my second child might be born on the waiting room floor while my wife signed check-in documents and pushed at the same time. Those front desk folks are serious about signing in before service takes place.
I’m pretty sure the ambulance thief wasn’t just trying to steal the thing and then resell it. It’s hard to resell an ambulance with Dougherty County EMS written on the side. Then again, a thief a few years ago stole all the manhole covers from Albany, and they had city of Albany imprinted on the top, and a recycling place bought every one of them. The guy who bought them reportedly said, “How was I to know who owned them? They could have been surplus or discards.” A good tip-off would have been when he drove home and noticed all the manhole covers had no lids and cars were wrecked all over the city.
I bet the woman just watched too much of the TV show “Emergency” as a kid and wanted to see what it was like to spin around in an ambulance. Maybe she likes police stories, too, because I suspect she is going to enjoy a little time in the Dougherty County Jail. I hope the judge gives her a break. Sometimes you see the flashing lights and bells and whistles, and who can help themselves?
