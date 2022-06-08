It may be a little early, but college football is really just around the corner. Of course, there is no college football except for SEC football.
The SEC has decided to expand and will be adding Texas and Oklahoma in a year or two. I have no idea what either of these two programs were thinking by joining the SEC. They are currently guaranteed eight or nine wins every year. When the SEC gets through with them, they’ll be lucky to win five each year. But for now, let’s talk about the teams that are already in the SEC and the upcoming year.
Georgia finally unseated Alabama as the national champion SEC school. The Dawgs are now sure they can repeat as National Champs. They lost half their team, and most of the cheerleaders, in the NFL draft. But they are planning on five-stars everywhere to fill the positions. Plus, Herschel Walker is running for the U.S. Senate, so how can they lose?
Well, one obstacle is perhaps the toughest schedule in the nation. I don’t mean who they play but rather the fact every Dawg fan says the announcers for every game they play on TV is clearly one-sided and against them. They say, “Not only did we have to beat Notre Dame but the announcers as well. Nobody but Georgia could have overcome announcers pulling that hard against them.” Add poor officiating ... and bad luck ... I don’t know how they will overcome it all, but they will. Watch out for the Dawgs again this year.
Texas A&M will field the best team money can buy, although Jimbo Fisher says he has no idea what all the fuss is about. “We are all on a level playing field here. My field may have a few more million dollars per player, but by God, it is level.” Yes, five-stars who have never come more than one or two a year to A&M now, all of a sudden, have seen the light, and 15 came this year. I’m pretty sure it is because they have a new work-out facility and not, definitely not, because each one gets over a million a year from Texas A&M sponsors.
Nick Saban has begun his annual whine by stating A&M bought their players and his players come to ‘Bama because they want to. He forgot each of his star recruits is also making a million a year. His motto now is “The SEC championship means more than the National Championship ... at least in 2021.”
LSU has now fired the coach who could not speak English but could pick up 22-year-old women. He is replaced by Notre Dame’s old coach, Brian Kelly. I’m fairly confidant Kelly cannot pick up 22-year-old women and also that he cannot dance a lick after seeing his recruiting video. I see a very dark future for LSU.
Ole Miss has Coach Lane Kiffin. He is about as abrasive as Amber Heard, although so far I have not heard of him pooping in anyone’s bed. He says the new pay-the-player rules are not fair to Ole Miss. He prefers the old under-the-table payments. Well, he didn’t say that, but most of the coaches should have. Lane has a good team returning and may surprise everybody next year. Then again, I may join the New York Ballet next year. Time will tell.
Vanderbilt continues to insist on fielding a football team. Georgia continues to insist they must play Vandy each year because they are a rival team. Vandy’s rival should be Akron and Citadel. They will continue to be shellshocked but their players will ultimately own companies while most of the other teams’ players will talk about their glory days while sweeping the floor somewhere.
This year Kentucky will finally get over the hump, so says Kentucky. The rest of the world says 8 -3 would be good. Go to the Payless Shoe Store Bowl and be quiet.
Tennessee claims they are now back. Back from where is the question. Tee Martin is probably now in a nursing home. Peyton Manning does TV shows and can’t turn his head anymore. I was playing G.I. Joe last time they were a factor in anything. The Vols will get hammered early by Georgia and Bama and the like. They’ll finish the season strong by beating Kentucky and Vandy and then claim “watch out next year.”
South Carolina thinks they have a winning coach with a winning formula. Ask Steve Spurrier and Lou Holtz about that. The East is weak, but so are the Gamecocks.
Arkansas also says they are on the rise, and they did look good last year. There is a lot of money in Fayetteville. Watch out for the hogs this year.
Auburn decided they will, after all, play football this coming season. Most teams try to tell recruits bad stories about the other teams, you know like, “I heard Coach Saban is retiring in a year. You don’t need to go there. Georgia is under investigation, etc.” Auburn tried a new tactic and told everybody their own coach was a disaster and needed to go. Then they kept him. They may just surprise you if the coach can get a bunch of two-stars to round out into five-stars before the season starts.
Mississippi State will continue to play games in Starkville, the most appropriately named venue in the SEC. I went to a game there and the town would not sell cold beer, only warm beer, not in a cooler. They will be near the bottom.
Missouri will continue to allow the students to decide who should be college president. This year it should be Snoop Dog or Cardi-B. The team will not be good and out of it by the fifth game.
Florida fired Dan Mullin. He was the greatest upcoming coach in college football until he wasn’t. Florida has an ill effect upon college coaches. Ask Urban Meyer. The Gators are spinning and need help quick. It will not happen this year.
So who will it be? Georgia v. Auburn in the SEC title game. We always play best when we are counted out, and two-stars play with a chip on their shoulders. Remember you heard it here first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.