I don’t think anyone can argue with the fact that, regardless of which side of the aisle you are on, things are a mess right now. The last time I saw things in this big a mess, with riots in the streets, mass protests, violent groups killing people, and sides for and against the police, was during the late ’60s. Hippies and Yippies and radical groups like Underground Weather and the Black Panthers faced off with police. Protesters were shot and killed at Kent State University by the National guard, and the city of Watts was burned to the ground. But the ’60s finally had a solution, one we need to turn to now.
Fashion designers realized we needed to divert the attention of the average male in America who, let’s face it, causes 99% of all violence in America. Yes, I am one of them, an America male, and I guess I am turning on my own. But in all my years, I’ve more than once seen an adult male get drunk and have a fistfight after drinking too much. I’ve never seen a woman do so, although I know, on rare occasions, it happens. Watch the local news ... murder on Center Avenue ... how many times is it followed by the suspect is a 22-year-old female?
So what did they do to quell the violence? They put forth a trifecta that is still paying off today. First they made the bikini really popular. It existed for years previously, but only very “loose” girls would wear them or usually only rich folks in places like St. Tropez. But then they convinced the masses it was OK. You cannot protest or riot when surrounded by women in bikinis. Men are not able to multitask. We all know this. Men can’t shout death to the pigs while also ogling women in bikinis.
For years I have pushed for a national holiday in remembrance of Louis Reard, the man who invented the bikini. Name a school after him instead of some dead general that everyone will decide to remove from the building in 30 years anyway. No self-respecting man would ever agree to remove Reard’s name, and we could all focus on that instead of burning up half of North America in the name of stopping global warming. I don’t know a lot about literary devices, but I’m pretty sure there is irony in this last statement somewhere.
Next, a man almost as wise as the bikini inventor came forth with the miniskirt. Oh my, I have no idea how any fashion designer convinced women to wear skirts that threatened to revel way more than the good Lord intended with the slightest movement, but I’d hire the guy to negotiate for me the next time I buy a house. Men cannot fight while leaning over trying to look up a woman’s skirt while pretending they are picking up the pen they dropped. For the record, I am appalled by such behavior and heard about this from a distant non-friend. If you will view archival records from the late ’60s you will notice large groups of men at the bottom of most stairways. I have no idea why this anomaly exists.
Finally, I salute the fashion designed who designed the halter top. This invention required a new rule at the school I attended banning this under-appreciated marvel of fashion design. Before it was banned, most male students could not tell you one thing written on the blackboard as their gaze was fixed downward at all times. Many a middle-aged man now has neck issues solely as a result of this situation and most, if they could do it again, would accept the ailment later in life as a consequence.
It seems simple to me. Fashion designers do your job. Distract us. We are weak and easily manipulated. Wives and girlfriends may get upset, but at least we won’t burn down the country.
